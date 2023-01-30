PlayStation Plus Free Games For February 2023 Leaked Online

(CTN NEWS) – Online leaks have revealed the PlayStation Plus free monthly games for February 2023. Every month, PS Plus subscribers have access to about three free games, which they can download and play for as long as they remain a member.

In January 2023, Sony made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 available to customers, allowing them to play Fallen Order ahead of the release of its sequel in March.

It should be noted that all three PS Plus tiers offer users access to these free titles, with Extra and Premium members also receiving additional benefits.

Before the formal announcement, the list of free PlayStation Plus games frequently appears online, and February 2023 will be no exception.

OlliOlli World, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Evil Dead: The Game, and Destiny 2: Beyond Light will all be available to play on PS Plus for free in February 2023, according to a reputable source named billbil-kun.

PREMIERE February 2023 PS Plus Monthly Games (+DLC) 🔹OlliOlli World (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Mafia Definitive Edition* (PS4)

🔹Evil Dead The Game (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Destiny 2 Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5 | PS4) ⌛️Feb 7th – March 6th *Other titles may replace Mafia DE or be added in some regions pic.twitter.com/y8F9tgYxon — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 29, 2023

All games on the list have a native PS5 release, enabling them to fully utilize the PS5 hardware, except Mafia: Definitive Edition, which only offers a PS4 version.

Fans are advised to treat every leak or rumor with a grain of salt, and PS Plus subscribers are advised to hold out until Sony makes an official announcement.

Normally, PS Plus subscribers receive three free games each month, but it appears that customers will receive a fourth game in February 2023.

The largest game on this list is Destiny 2: Beyond Light, although OlliOlli World has the highest rating with a Metacritic score in the mid-80s.

The Metacritic ratings for the remaining free PS Plus titles each month are in the 70s.

The leaker also says that a different game might replace Mafia: Definitive Edition in some areas.

This technique is not entirely unknown, as PlayStation Plus subscribers in Asian regions occasionally receive additional or different games during a given month.

For instance, in October 2022, PS Plus subscribers in Asia received two additional games, bringing their total to five for the month.

The list of games departing PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2023 is now out, while Sony hasn’t yet disclosed the new games joining those services.

Next month, 12 games from PS Plus Extra will no longer be available, including popular games like Metro Exodus, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: The Definitive Edition, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and others.

