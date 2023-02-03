Best New Games To Play On PC And Consoles In February 2023

(CTN NEWS) – The second month of the year of the Golden Rabbit has begun. This month, many intriguing games are available on PC and console platforms.

Check to see if any games are scheduled this month that fans will be interested in.

Deliver Us Mars

Platforms: ( : ( PS4 PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release Date: February 2

The follow-up to Deliver Us the Moon will let players simulate becoming astronauts in a science fiction game, telling the story 10 years after the mission was accomplished in the first section.

Realistic graphics were used in the game’s Unreal Engine 4 development. Perhaps the most compelling narrative

Perish

Platforms: (PC)

Release Date: February 2

A cooperative first-person shooter for up to 4 people. The game tells the story of a well-known myth in which you must contend with creatures, vicious enemies, and a range of weaponry, additionally upgraded.

Tails: The Backbone Preludes

Platforms: (PC)

Release Date: February 2

The narrative of Noir’s exploits is told in the game, and the player’s choices affect how the plot develops. which the narrative’s course will alter, Including the following circumstances and results.

Hogwarts Legacy

Platforms: PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release Date: February 11

In an RPG Openworld game, explore the world of adventure in the setting of well-known novels. With the fun of the story, visit Hogwarts in the 1800s.

Including modifying the character’s skills to be exactly how the player wants them to be in the Harry Potter fashion.

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Platforms: (PS5, PS4, PC)

Release Date: February 15

Join us on a magical and mystical dungeon adventure in this brand-new game from the creators of Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk!

Players take on the role of a wandering spirit that Madame Marta summons, banding together with an army of puppets with souls and Eureka, Madame Marta’s servant.

Over 50 hours of exploration and 40 character teams are included in the game.

Blanc

Platforms: (Switch, PC)

Release Date: February 15

Players assume the roles of a wolf and a reindeer searching for their family in an adventure game. It requires the players to direct the two characters as they cooperate to solve numerous puzzles.

Pharaoh: A New Era

Platforms: (PC)

Release Date: February 15

The expansion Cleopatra remake with new 4K graphics and sound effects is included in Bringing Pharaoh. With more than 50 enjoyable tasks, construct and explore Egypt.

Returnal

Platforms: (PC)

Release Date: February 15

Third-person roguelike shooter If the player dies in a fun adventure, new randomly generated places will be created. This time, PC users will enjoy themselves after it was made available exclusively for the PS5.

Wild Hearts

Platforms: (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Release Date: February 16

A game about hunting huge monsters that were influenced by many Japanese mythologies.

Many lovers of hunting video games have been anticipating this AAA title from Koei Tecmo in association with EA.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Platforms: (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Release Date: February 17

The Tales series that has received the most accolades has been remastered.

By upgrading the graphics to Full HD, many issues with systems like Co-oP systems can be resolved, allowing players to enjoy themselves with their friends as well.

Atomic Heart

Platforms: (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Release Date: February 21

FPS Action RPG game depicts a fantastical setting with cutting-edge technology that is modelled after the Soviet Union during World War 2.

Robots are often used to complete tasks, but one slip-up sparks a rebellion. who are the players who must end these things?

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Platforms: (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Release Date: February 21

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Remake is a spin-off of the action-packed brawls in the Yakuza series set in medieval Japan.

Players will assume the role of Sakamoto Ryoma in the game, using the protagonist from Yakuza to fill the position.

Redemption Reapers

Platforms: (PS4, Switch, PC)

Release Date: February 22

Players in a tactical role-playing game command a legion of falcons to battle bloodthirsty Mords who have invaded to kill people and seize their castle.

A team from a well-known series, such as Kingdom Hearts III, and professional voice actors, created the game.

Digimon World: Next Order

Platforms: (Switch, PC)

Release Date: February 23

Famous anime characters are gathered for use in RPG games.

To stop virus-infected Digimon from ruining the earth, gather as many Digimon as you can to participate in battles and expeditions.

February 23, 2023 — Company of Heroes 3

Platforms: (PC)

Release Date: February 23

RTS game with a World War 5 concept that transports players to a fresh frontline. Discover a historical tale that offers unrestricted play.

And there will be more in the story than ever from all spheres.

Sons of the Forest

Platforms: (PC)

Release Date: February 23

A horror game in which players must avoid a clan of cannibals. Players must fulfill several goals in the first-person perspective game to progress through this catastrophe.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

Platforms: (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Release Date: February 24

The 3rd game in the Atelier Ryza’s Secret series is Ryza and her friends’ last journey. By using buttons, you can synthesise powerful goods or improve your character’s monster-fighting skills.

On Ryza’s last quest, go along with the group.

Blood Bowl 3

Platforms: (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S,Switch, PC)

Release Date: February 24

Violent fantasy version of an American football game. where participants can engage in deathmatches Are you prepared to defeat every foe in order to succeed?

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Platforms: (PC)

Release Date: February 24

A simulation game in which players assume the position of a professional chef who is responsible for creating every aspect of the restaurant, including the menus, the food, the décor, the personnel, the tools, the patrons, and even the cooking.

Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe

Platforms: (Switch)

Release Date: February 24

The most recognizable Kirby series from the Wii is being remade with updated graphics, co-op gameplay, and a tonne of new minigames.

Kerbal Space Program 2

Platforms: (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Release Date: February 25

The follow-up to the highly regarded video game Kerbal Space Program, which simulates space flight. The actual game is stunning. also a variety of locations to discover.

Octopath Traveler 2

Platforms: (PS4, PS5, Switch, PC)

Release Date: February 25

Up to 8 players can play the second JRPG game in this genre while using a day-and-night system, and more enjoyable combat.

Scars Above

Platforms: (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Release Date: February 28

