PlayStation Plus Extra/Deluxe Service To Remove 12 Games In February

(CTN NEWS) – Subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe receive access to a library of PlayStation titles that is updated monthly.

However, several games today need players to finish as rapidly as possible. By February 2023, the games on the list below will no longer be available.

PlayStation Plus Extra/Delux Games To Be Removed

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition Metro: Exodus Pure Farming 2018 Rad Rodgers Saints Row: The Third Remastered Sine Mora EX SkyDrift Infinity Sparkle Unleashed The Turing Test Whispering Willows

A majority of the games on the most recent list, including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Metro: Exodus, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered, have been confirmed to be deleted from the Game Catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers by February 20th.

The Essential monthly level of PlayStation Plus costs THB 210, the Extra level costs THB 320, and the Deluxe level costs THB 370. The February 2023 free game lineup will soon be formally released.

