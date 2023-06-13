On Consoles, Starfield Runs At 30 Frames Per Second

(CTN News) – Oof, I’m sorry. Starfield will have a 30 fps cap for Xbox Series X and Series S gamers, Todd Howard informed IGN in an interview with the publication.

Given our previous games, Howard told the site that I did not believe it would be a surprise what we would choose. “We always want these big, open worlds where anything can happen.

It is 4K on the X. It is 1440 on the S. We lock it at 30 because we demand that sort of fidelity, that kind of detail. We do not want to sacrifice anything.

The consoles, however, are locked. This is because we prefer consistency, where you don’t even notice it.” “Fortunately, this one runs great.

It is often running way over that. Sometimes it is 60. But on the consoles, we lock it because we prefer consistency, where you don’t even notice it.”

The graphics settings are fine, I guess, but I personally turn them down until I am getting at least 60 frames per second, if not more. It would be much better for me to lose some shadow quality than to play games at 30 frames per second on my 144Hz monitor.

However, I suppose that is one of the reasons I play games on a computer.

Starfield’s PC system requirements are rather strange, so we are waiting to see if Bethesda revises them, but they are also not extraordinarily demanding. A GeForce 1070 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 is recommended as a minimum GPU, but a GeForce RTX 2080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT is recommended as a recommendation. The GeForce RTX 2070 Super skates by without a hitch.

The following Starfield specifications are recommended:

Operating system: Windows 10/11 with the latest updates

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel i5-10600K processors

RAM: 16 GB

Radeon RTX 2080 graphics from Nvidia, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics from AMD

The latest version of DirectX is version 12

Internet connection via broadband

Space available: 125 GB

Notes: SSD is required

Although SSDs are standard in gaming PCs, it is unknown why broadband (possibly for downloading updates) and a constant Internet connection are required.

Furthermore, it is unclear what performance these recommended specifications will deliver: 60 frames per second at 1440p? Thank you in advance. I hope we won’t have to struggle too hard to see those glassy-eyed NPCs at 60+ frames per second in Starfield. As of yet, we have not confirmed whether or not Starfield will support Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR.

In any case, PC players will be able to play at 60 frames per second or higher, even if this means upgrading their hardware.

You may want to take a look at our mid-range gaming PC build guide if you are considering joining us, and we have also recommended prebuilt gaming PCs if you are thinking about joining us.

This is everything we learned about Bethesda’s space RPG during today’s Starfield Direct.

