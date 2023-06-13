Explaining Final Fantasy 16’s Pre-Order Bonuses & Special Editions

(CTN News) – It has been almost seven years since The Last Mainline Final Fantasy Title was released.

This is difficult to believe, especially when one considers the fact that only three years separated the releases of the eighth, ninth, and tenth installments of the series.

As a result, the highly anticipated adventure that has been brewing for years has finally arrived, and longtime fans of the franchise are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Final Fantasy 16.

It should be noted, however, that before players are able to choose which Final Fantasy 16 version is most suitable for them, there are three different options they can choose from.

Due to the high price of the Collector’s Edition and the fact that it is a physical item only, most fans will likely be faced with a much easier choice: should they buy the Standard Edition of Final Fantasy 16 or the Deluxe Edition?

Bonuses available as part of the Final Fantasy 16 pre-order

It is important to note that every pre-order and Day 1 version of Final Fantasy 16 will come with two pre-order bonuses, which are a weapon for Clive called the Braveheart and an accessory for boosting Gil that is called the Cait Sith Charm.

In addition to the Scholar’s Spectacles, which are an accessory that boosts the level of experience that players will earn in battle, players who pre-order the digital version of the game or choose the Collector’s Edition will also receive the Scholar’s Spectacles.

What is the best version of Final Fantasy 16?

In my opinion, the Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy 16 seems like a very good option for those looking for a limited edition statue or something that could increase in value in the future.

As a result of the game’s high price, most players will probably have to choose between the Standard and Deluxe versions of the game, which in turn makes the decision a lot easier since they are both available for purchase.

The fact that neither option provides players with early access to Final Fantasy 16 comes down to whether or not people are willing to pay an extra $20 / £20 for a mini artbook and soundtrack (digital) or a steelbook and cloth map (physical).

