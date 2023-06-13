PUBG Mobile 2.6 Update: WOW Modes, Teleportations, UAZs, And Custom Maps

(CTN News) – It has been announced that the highly-anticipated PUBG Mobile 2.6 Update is now available for download from global servers for users to use.

In addition to this, the game comes with a World of Wonder Mode, also known as WOW Mode, which contains a range of customizable options, one of the biggest of them being the ability to create custom maps through the use of the map editor.

There have also been some updates added by Level Infinite to PUBG Mobile, such as teleportation and UAZ.

As part of the latest update to PUBG Mobile, players will have the option to choose from a variety of game modes. These modes include racing, team deathmatch, escape gameplay, normal battle royale, tank battles, and many more.

A variety of devices, such as spawn points, supply spawns, and waypoints, contribute to the depth of gameplay in this game.

It is possible to customize PUBG Mobile 2.6 Update by changing game parameters, UI settings, character attributes, and item controls within the game.

Creating a custom map in the PUBG Mobile game involves choosing a template, which can range from classic to arena-style gameplay. In addition to the coral reef, there are erangels, birds’ perches, jade realms, and so forth that can be used as terrain.

Having decided on the starting point, a gamer can then decorate the map with objects and buildings to add to the scene once the starting point has been determined.

The Forest of Mystery, the City of Dreams, and the Desert of Doom are some of the most popular custom maps included in WOW Mode, but there are thousands more to choose from.

The developers have yet to add the PUBG Mobile 2.6 Update to the BGMI, but according to some rumours, the beta testing is currently in progress, so the 2.6 update will be added in the near future.

‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ has recently released the 2.5 version of the game, which was released along with the reinstatement of the game last month in the country.

