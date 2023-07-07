NBA 2K24 Reveals Kobe Bryant As Cover Athlete For Fourth Time

(CTN NEWS) – NBA 2K24, slated for a September release, has initiated its annual hype cycle with the unveiling of one of the game’s cover athletes.

Visual Concepts and 2K Sports have made an announcement that the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, will grace the cover for the fourth time.

Kobe Bryant Returns for the Fourth Time as Cover Athlete for NBA 2K24

Both the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition and the standard edition, referred to this year as the Kobe Bryant Edition, will feature him.

Additional cover athletes may be disclosed in the future, as the series has previously showcased multiple stars on its covers.

Throughout his remarkable 20-year career in the NBA, Bryant exclusively represented the Los Angeles Lakers, attaining All-Star honors in all but two seasons.

His accomplishments include capturing five NBA championships, earning 15 All-NBA Team selections, securing 12 All-Defensive Team placements, claiming the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, and clinching the NBA Finals MVP title twice.

Kobe Bryant’s Legacy Continues with Posthumous Appearance on NBA 2K24 Cover

Bryant stands as one of the most distinguished players in the history of the league. Below, you can find the commemorative cover art for the upcoming game this fall.

Tragically, in 2020, Bryant, along with his daughter and seven other passengers, lost their lives in a devastating helicopter crash.

This unfortunate event marked his third appearance on the cover of NBA 2K in the fall of that year, and now, it stands as his first of two posthumous appearances.

As of now, 2K has not disclosed further information about NBA 2K24.

However, it is reasonable to anticipate that the publisher will soon share more details, aiming to captivate basketball enthusiasts for another exciting year with the series.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 13th July

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 6th July, 2023

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 5th July, 2023