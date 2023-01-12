Connect with us

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bardock Releases New DLC Trailer For Season Pass 2
(CTN NEWS) – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s new DLC will be available in a few hours. Even though Badak’s story has just been released, Kakalot’s father or Song Goku’s father is the protagonist of this story.

Recently, the developer released a preview of the upcoming DLC.

The most recent image by Bandai Namco depicts one of the figures as entirely black. But if we look closely, we can see that Song Goku—a teenage version of the figure who tells the tale of the Battle of the World War—is the person in this image.

Dragon Ball Z

Following the father’s passing, the Demon King Piccolo The phrase Coming Soon is also present, indicating that additional DLC will be made available for this area to play shortly.

The first update for Dragon Ball Z Season Pass 2 will start on January 13. Players who initially bought the entire package will instantly get the update.

Players who haven’t already reserved a spot or bought a Season Pass will need to buy a Season Pass 2 before they may update the game.

Currently using a PlayStation 5. Nintendo Switch, PC using Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and more devices.

Fans of Dragon Ball can be ready to resume the game’s adventure. We’ll have to wait and see if the game has any extra material from the manga or anime version that is displayed. Those ardent fans of this animation shouldn’t miss it at all costs.

