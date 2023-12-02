Connect with us

GTA 6 Trailer Date And Artwork Revealed By Rockstar Games
4 days ago

GTA 6 Trailer Date And Artwork Revealed By Rockstar Games

(CTN News) – Rockstar Games has made an official announcement regarding the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer on their official website and X.

The announcement includes the specific date and time for the trailer’s premiere, as well as the unveiling of the first artwork for the game’s branding.

In keeping with the tradition established by its predecessors,

GTA IV and GTA V, Rockstar Games has started a countdown on its recently updated website.

The countdown is scheduled to end on Tuesday, December 5, at 6am PT, 9am ET, and 2pm GMT.

This moment signifies the official introduction of the next generation of Grand Theft Auto, as envisioned by Rockstar.

Rockstar Games’ first promotional material for the game, referred to as “Trailer 1,” is accompanied by an image that showcases a Vice City sunset color scheme, palm trees, and a few birds.

This visual style establishes the game’s branding and sets the tone for what players can expect. The countdown for the trailer’s release is prominently displayed on Rockstar Games’ website, giving fans the chance to bookmark the page and stay up-to-date.

It’s worth noting that previous countdowns for GTA IV and GTA V trailers caused website crashes due to overwhelming anticipation, and a similar scenario may occur with the highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer. The trailer is set to debut on Rockstar’s YouTube channel simultaneously.

Rockstar’s moment to excel

In the previous year, a teenager divulged 90 videos revealing preliminary in-progress scenes of the highly anticipated GTA 6.

Although these clips were a couple of years old and exhibited temporary elements with noticeable lack of refinement, supporters within the community staunchly defended Rockstar’s teams against any uncertainties regarding the game’s caliber.

The leaked footage prompted inquiries about the game’s level of completion, and fervent enthusiasts countered skeptics by underscoring the preliminary stage depicted in the videos.

