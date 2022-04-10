God Of War Ragnarok Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

(CTN News) – God of War is a very popular game series that has been one of the best first-party titles for the PlayStation. The series has been available on all PlayStation consoles (except the PSP). After God Of War Ascension, the game franchise was put on hold, but later returned with the critically acclaimed God Of War (2018). PlayStation recently unveiled a trailer for one of the most highly anticipated games, and fans got their first glimpse of it.

The trailer introduced a number of new characters, as well as new enemies and locations, and the looks that our heroes take on. From the highest peak of each realm, Kratos and Atreus go on an adventure to scatter the ashes of Atreus’ mother.

God of War Ragnarok Story Details

Along the way, they made many friends and discovered many secrets that would shake the world to its core. The upcoming God of War Ragnarok continues the plot of the sequel, and this time our heroes go to the nine realms in search of some answers. Meanwhile, Asgardian forces are preparing for war, and Ragnarök draws closer.

They will be gathering new allies as well as facing many enemies from the Norse gods and monsters as they travel deep into the nine realms. In God of War Ragnarok, Christopher Judge returns as Kratos and Sunny Suljic as Atreus.

God Of War Ragnarok Release Date

Additionally, Danielle Bisutti plays Freya, Richard Schiff plays Odin, Angrboda plays Laya Hayes, Ben Prendergast plays Tyr, Alastair Duncan plays Mimir, Adam Harrington plays Sindri, Robert Craighead plays Brok, and Usman Ally plays Dublin. As for the release date, we don’t know exactly when God of War Ragnarok will arrive, but it is slated to release in 2022, and hopefully, we will be getting more information regarding the release date very soon.

