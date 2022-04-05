Azumarill is Coming To Pokemon Unite: Release Date, Moves, And More

On the internet, rumors regarding Azumarill coming to Pokemon Unite have been circulating for the past few days. Fans are eagerly awaiting their arrival. The official Twitter handle for Pokemon Unite revealed some key details about the release of Azumarill today. Learn more about Azumarill, the release date, moves, and more.

Azumarill Pokemon Unite Release date

Azumarill Pokemon Unite will be released on April 7, 2022, as revealed on April 4, 2022. The game has confirmed the date through its social media account, so it’s not just a rumor. Furthermore, game8.co says that the Pokemon could be released in the game at 05:00 PM PDT, 08:00 PM EST, 01:00 AM GMT, and 09:00 JST. Apart from this, the game says that Azumarill will be a “Melee All-Rounder” Pokemon.

Since the Pokemon is described as an all-rounder, it should have balanced stats and a mix of offensive and defensive moves. Although, the Pokemon could have moves such as Aqua Tail, Whirpool, and Play Rough. Once the game officially launches, more details about the Pokemon’s moves will be revealed.

Pokemon Unite added Hoopa in February 2022

Pokemon Unite now has Hoopa, a psychic-ghost type Pokemon. Hoopa is described on the official website as a strategically complex ranged supporter that can help allies move and heal. It can also deal some damage with its ominous attacks. There are two forms of Hoopa in the game: Confined and Unbound.

According to the official website, “Hoopa’s basic attack becomes a boosted attack with every third attack, unleashing an astonishing beam of light that deals damage to opposing Pokémon. When Hoopa is unbound, it unleashes beams of light with every basic attack, and can cause damage to up to two Pokémon nearby.” The Pokemon also has an ability called Magician that lets it take advantage of maps that are divided into ally territory and enemy territory.

