New PS5 Stock Heading to Very, Game and AO

There are still some people who cannot get their hands on a Playstation 5, even though the device has been around for over a year.

Since its November 2020 release date in the UK, the popular gaming console has been in high demand. In the coming week, retailers such as Game, Very, and AO will see their shelves full of devices once more.

Before, stocks of the PS5 have sold out soon after being released. It has been reported that this month will see a “large” restock of PS5 consoles.

Here is a list of stores that anticipate new stock and when to expect it.

PS5 stock at Game

The game’s console bundles pages have been updated with an April 14 release date for both the PS5 disc and digital edition.

PS5 Stock UK on Twitter (@PS5StockAlertUK) however said the new PS5s will release between April 5 and April 8, in line with previous releases. The game is usually released between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

PS5 stock at Very

According to PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK), Very’s drops typically occur every four weeks, and the last one was on March 8. The PS5 will be restocked in both Disc and Digital formats in the next restock.

PS5 stock at AO