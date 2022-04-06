Fortnite Sales Raises $114 Million Towards Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many companies have extended their support to Ukraine and are providing humanitarian aid. In March 2022, Epic Games joined forces with those in support of Ukraine. Epic Games announced that all proceeds from Fortnite (through April 3, 2022) will be donated to aid organizations in Ukraine.

Xbox is joining us in this effort and is committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine. Epic is committing all of its Fortnite proceeds from March 20, 2022, through April 3, 2022, to humanitarian relief for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Epic Games’ Fortnite raises a substantial amount for Ukraine relief

Epic Games raised $114 million during a two-week period, from March 20, 2022, to April 3, 2022, and will donate the money as humanitarian relief for people in Ukraine. The amount will be donated to organizations such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), the UN Refugee Agency, and Direct Relief. There is no doubt that this is one of the most significant contributions made by a video game development company to Ukraine after Russia invaded.

How did Epic raise such an amount?

All real-money Fortnite purchases made between 20 March 2022, and 3 April 2022, will be distributed. This includes B-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs, such as the Voidlander Pack, sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards may also be distributed during this time period.”

Epic also said, “100% of the Fortnite proceeds will be equal to the gross purchase price of all Fortnite in-game purchases or retail redemptions occurring between 20 March and 3 April 2022, excluding taxes, third-party platform fees, refunds, returns, and reversals.”

