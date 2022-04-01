Pokemon Go April Fools Featuring Ditto and Team Go Rocket Event

Pokemon Go is hosting an event today called “April Fool’s 2-Oh?-22.” This is a one-day event that runs until April 1, 2022, at 11:59 PM local time. Although Ditto is the main focus of the event, there will be seven other Pokemons appearing more in the wild. The event was announced last month along with other upcoming events. Read on to learn more about Pokemon Go’s 2-Oh?-22 event.

Pokemon Go April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 event time

The Pokemon Go April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 event will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM local time. The event will end tonight, as I mentioned earlier. According to the event’s official post, “Ditto appears to be changing into different Pokemon in the wild” and players may be able to catch a Shiny Ditto if they are lucky.

Pokemon Go April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 featured Pokemons

During the Pokemon Go April Fools’ 2-Oh?-22 event, as many as seven Pokemon will be more likely to appear. A few of these are Ekans, Gastly, Natu, Surskit, Finneon, Dwebble, and Swirlix. Players will also be able to get event-themed stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop. Additionally, there will be a special research task available to players.

How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go?

In Pokemon-Go, players will not be able to catch Ditto. As Ditto is transformed into a Pokemon, a player would not know if they have watched Ditto until the very last moment. The player will see the text “Oh?” above the Pokeball when they catch a Pokemon that Ditto has transformed into.

Which Pokemons can Ditto transform into?

As readers now know where to find Ditto in Pokemon Go and how to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go, some tips might be helpful. First, players should keep an eye on the target Pokemon in their nearby list. Secondly, players can catch a Ditto using lures and incenses. Additionally, players will find that some Pokemon can be found multiple times at the same location. Lastly, Drowzee, Teddiusra, Remoraid, Fulpin, Numel, Dwebble, Foongus, and Stunky are some of the Pokemon that Ditto can transform into.

Related CTN News: