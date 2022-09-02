Meteorologists Predict Rare ‘Triple-Dip’ La Nina in 2022

The World Meteorological Organization is predicting that the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of 2022.

Meteorologists say a mysterious “triple dip” caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns causing drought and flooding worldwide is the first in this century.

La Nina conditions have strengthened in recent weeks in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific due to an increase in trade winds, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

As a result of the “triple dip,” the agency’s top official warned that global warming is not going away.

A La Nina event occurring three consecutive years is exceptional. As a result of its cooling influence, global temperatures are temporarily slowing, but the long-term warming trend will not be reversed,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

As opposed to El Nino, which causes warming, La Nina is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific. It is common for La Nina to cause more Atlantic hurricanes, less rain, and more wildfires, as well as agricultural losses due to drought.

Scientists have found that El Nino, La Nina and the neutral climate conditions are called ENSO, that stands for El Nino Southern Oscillation.

ENSO has one of the largest natural effects on the planet’s climate, sometimes amplifying and sometimes dampening human-caused climate change caused by burning coal, oil, and gas.

La Nias occur when sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are 0.5°C cooler than long-term averages.

Warm water is blown at the surface of the ocean by strong winds from South America to Southeast Asia in this pattern.

Cold water rises to the surface as the warm water moves west. This cold water ends up on the coast of South America.

This weather pattern is caused by an interaction between the Pacific Ocean and the atmosphere above. However, it can have effects on weather all over the world.

We have seen this pattern during the last two winters: 2020-2021 & 2021-2022.

La Nina Events Explained