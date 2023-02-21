UK Opens Applications for Young Professionals Visa Scheme: Eligibility, Costs, and How to Apply

(CTN News) – The UK government has opened applications for its Young Professionals visa Scheme; voting begins on February 28.

An update provided by the British High Commission in India states that Indian nationals between 18 and 30 who fulfill other pertinent requirements are eligible to vote.

Additionally, candidates must possess the necessary academic credentials (a bachelor’s degree or above) and £2,530 (about 2.6 lakhs) in savings. Furthermore, they must be childless and without dependents.

If you win the poll, you must submit your UK Young Professionals Visa Scheme application by the time specified in your invitation to apply.

Typically, this happens 30 days after receiving the invitation. According to an update on the official website, you must visit the UK within six months of requesting your visa.

When will the India UK Young Professionals Visa Scheme ballot open?

The voting period will begin on February 28 at 2:30 PM (IST) and end on March 2 at 2:29 PM (IST).

What are the costs involved?

The application price for this visa is £259 (about 26,000), and a healthcare premium of £940 (about 94,000) must also be paid.

Additionally, they must demonstrate their savings of £2,530.

“The funds must have been accessible for at least 28 consecutive days. Day 28 must occur no later than 31 days after this visa application.

When you apply, you’ll have to provide evidence of this, according to the British government.

How to enter the ballot?

Eligible applicants may participate in the India UK Young Professionals Scheme poll by providing information online.

Details like their name, phone number, email address, and birthdate will be required. They must also provide a scanned copy of their passport and its information.

“The winning submissions will be chosen at random. Within two weeks after the election’s conclusion, you will get the results by email.

Voting is open to everyone. The UK government website continues, “You should only enter if you intend to apply for the visa, which costs £259.

The invitation to submit a visa application will subsequently be sent to the selected individuals.

After receiving the email, they will have 30 days to apply online, pay the visa application fee, and pay the immigration health surcharge.

How long is this UK Young Professionals Visa Scheme valid, and what are the restrictions?

Indians can live and work in the UK for up to 24 months with the UK Young Professionals Visa Scheme. While the visa is still in effect, they can leave and reenter anytime.

