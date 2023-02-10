Connect with us

China To 'consider' Lifting Visa Restrictions Against South Koreans
China To ‘consider’ Lifting Visa Restrictions Against South Koreans

China To 'consider' Lifting Visa Restrictions Against South Koreans

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – In response to South Korea’s decision to resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from the neighboring country, the foreign ministry in Beijing announced on Friday that China would consider relaxing its visa requirements against South Koreans.

“The relaxation of visa restrictions on China by South Korea is a correct step to decrease impediments to visits by the people of the two countries,”.

Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said during a routine news briefing.

She also stated that following the decision made by Seoul, Beijing will “explore restarting the issuing of short-term visas for South Koreans to China.”

A (AP Photo/Ahn Young-Joon)woman wearing a face mask passes by posters reminding of precautions against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

South Korea announced earlier that it would resume issuing visas on Saturday. This comes as the COVID-19 infection wave sweeping has reached its peak, and the related situations have entered a ” stabilization phase.”

A rise in the number of people infected with the coronavirus prompted South Korea to institute more restrictions on Chinese tourists at the beginning of January.

In the act of apparent retribution, China halted issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens. Chinese justified its move by citing South Korea’s “discriminatory” entry restrictions.

