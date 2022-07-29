More Than 780K Doses Of Monkeypox Vaccine Are Available On Friday

(CTN News) – More than 780,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine will be available Friday amid concerns the government has not responded quickly enough.

The doses will add to the 300,000 distributed this month, bringing the total to 1.1 million.

Additionally, 5.5 million doses will be made from manufacturer supplies by 2023.

As of now, the CDC has enough material in storage for 11.1 million more doses, according to Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology.

Our supplier is working with us to identify opportunities to increase supply and accelerate availability of this vaccine,” she said.

According to McQuiston, in 77 countries, over 20,000 cases of monkeypox had been detected as of Wednesday. About 4,600 cases have been reported in the U.S.

According to health officials, they are weighing whether to declare monkeypox a public health emergency.

The mayor of San Francisco declared a state of emergency Thursday over the city’s 261 cases out of California’s 800. AIDS also spread in San Francisco in the 1980s. Men who have sex with men were the first to contract monkeypox in the U.S.

“We are in desperate need of vaccines to support the people of San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed said.

Only one vaccine against monkeypox – called Jynneos – is widely prescribed during this outbreak. The vaccine requires two shots, one month apart.

ACAM2000 has more side effects and you can’t use it if you have a weakened immune system, certain skin conditions, or are pregnant.

In addition, health officials have expanded testing. Commercial labs now offer tens of thousands of monkeypox tests per day, up from about 6,000 weekly tests in mid-May to about 80,000, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

A drug called tecovirimat, marketed as TPOXX, was approved to treat smallpox and is now being used to treat monkeypox. After being exposed to the virus, TPOXX can prevent infection if given before or within four days.

