Songkran Water-Splashing Activities Ordered Alcohol Free

Songkran water-splashing activities around the country will be fully alcohol-free during the week event next month, Thailand’s Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday. Songkran venues would be completely alcohol-free for the duration of the celebration.

The traditional Songkran public holiday runs from April 13 to 17, but the “World Songkran Festival 2024” will take place from April 1 to 21 to attract tourism.

The alcohol embargo will be strictly enforced, with special emphasis dedicated to ensuring that children do not have access to alcohol, and no sales will take place outside of the permitted hours.

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, who presided over a committee meeting on Tuesday, announced that all alcohol control rules proposed by the Department of Disease Control and related authorities had been accepted.

The rules are part of a new phase of the national alcoholic beverage regulation program (2022-27), which aims to reduce casualties in road accidents.

Because intoxicated driving caused the majority of accidents, Dr Cholnan advised provincial governors and local officials to declare alcohol-free zones for Songkran revellers to protect public safety and order.

Citing figures from April 11-17 last year, he stated that traffic accidents resulted in 4,340 casualties, including 252 deaths, with 502 of the injured and dead being under the age of 20. The majority of accidents occurred on secondary roads rather than main ones.

This year, local communities will step up their preventive steps to reduce drunk driving accidents. There will also be more road checkpoints.

Motorists and motorcycle riders involved in accidents will have their breathalyzers or blood tests performed.

Motorists under the age of 20 who are detected driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level greater than 20 milligrams will be investigated to determine who sold them the alcohol. Officials warned that the seller may face prosecution.

Those on probation for drunk driving-related offenses who are arrested for committing the same crime will be immediately sent to Ministry of Public Health-run rehabilitation institutions, according to Dr Cholnan.

Songkran 2024

Songkran 2024 is a prominent festival in Thailand, often known as the Thai New Year or the Songkran Festival. This cultural spectacle is more than just an ordinary festival; it is a lively exhibition of traditions, customs, and community spirit that brings people together for joyful celebrations.

The Songkran holiday originated in Buddhist traditions. It marks the start of the traditional Thai New Year and has great spiritual and cultural importance.

Originally, Songkran was a time to go to local temples, give offerings, and sprinkle water on Buddha statues to symbolize cleaning and rejuvenation.

Water has great significance in the Songkran event, representing purity, purification, and rejuvenation.

The lighthearted water fights that take place during Songkran are more than just for fun; they also represent the washing away of sins and ill luck, as well as the fresh start that a new year provides.

The act of spraying water on one another is thought to provide good fortune and blessings for the coming year, as well as a sense of solidarity and camaraderie among participants.

Furthermore, making merit is an important component of Songkran, during which individuals perform humanitarian deeds and make offerings in order to build good karma for the coming year.

Visiting temples to pray, make offerings, and get blessings from monks is another popular Songkran custom that promotes spiritual rebirth and community unity.

Chiang Rai, a treasure in northern Thailand, adds a unique twist to the Songkran celebrations in 2024. Explore the local traditions and events that distinguish Chiang Rai throughout this festive season.

Chiang Rai’s Songkran celebrations combine authenticity and charm, with fascinating water splashing rituals and colorful parades showcasing the region’s rich cultural past. Immerse yourself in the bright environment as locals and visitors gather to celebrate in a uniquely Chiang Rai style.

Explore the essence of Songkran in 2024 through the electric atmosphere of the S2O Music Festival and the charming local celebrations in Chiang Rai.

Experience the charm of Thailand’s most thrilling event in these enthralling surroundings, where every moment promises excitement and delight.