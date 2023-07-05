Connect with us

Crime Regional News

Police Arrest Uncle for Murdering His 12-Year-old Niece
Advertisement

Crime News Regional News

Court in Thailand Sentence Investment Scammer to 1,155 Years in Jail

Crime

Appellate Court Judge Jailed for 5 Years for Taking Bribes

Crime News Southern Thailand

Chinese Tourists in Thailand Face US$5600 Fine for Touching Starfish

Crime

Police Expunge Over 9 Million Criminal Record Files

Crime

Woman Arrested for Using Fake Licence Plates, 260 Unpaid Toll Charges

Crime

Double Homicide Shakes Braintree Community as Two Victims Fatally Shot

News Crime Northern Thailand

Chinese Scammer Linked to "Royal Gold Scam" in Golden Triangle Arrested

Crime

14 Year-Old Student Axed to Death By School Mate

Crime News Regional News

Top Police Chief Indicted Over Online Gambling

Crime

Officials Seize 27 Tonnes of Smuggled Garlic Worth Two Million Baht in Thailand

Crime Regional News

Police Officers Implicated in US$4 Million Extortion Scheme

Crime News Regional News

Top Police Chief Investigated Over US$4 Million Extortion Allegation

Crime News Northern Thailand

Authorities Seize 80 Kilograms of Opium in Northern Thailand

Crime

12 Highway Police Officers Face Criminal Charges Over Bribery Scam

News Crime Regional News

Port Authorities in Seize 32 KG of Heroin Bound for Australia

Crime News Regional News

Thailand's Serial Killer "Aem Cyanide" to Face 80 More Charges

Crime

Buddhist Nun Arrested for US$28 Million Fraud Scam

News Crime Regional News

900 Kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine Bound for Australia Seized

News Crime

Chinese Couple Arrested in Thailand Over US$288,600 Million Fraud

Crime

Police Arrest Uncle for Murdering His 12-Year-old Niece

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Police Arrest Uncle for Killing His 12-Year-old Niece

Police in Bangkok have detained a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his 12-year-old niece and hiding her body in a plastic box hidden beneath their kitchen sink.

Mr. Yutthana Madee was detained with a woman at the Aryan Suites Hotel in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said he was suspected of beating his niece to death on Sunday because she ate some of the health supplements he and his wife were packing for customers.

Earlier on Tuesday, forensic police discovered the beaten girl’s body in a plastic box in the suspect’s row-house in Bang Khen district. The body was buried in concrete and earth inside the box.

The box was discovered under a sink in the downstairs kitchen of a two-story house on Phahon Yothin Soi 48 in the Sinsap Nakhon housing development.

Police Arrest Uncle for Killing His 12-Year-old Niece

The body was wrapped in black rubbish bags and towels and was naked. There were numerous severe impact injuries to the face and torso. According to investigators, a doctor thought the girl had been deceased for 48 hours.

Apinya, a 24-year-old woman, had summoned police to the site. She described the girl as a distant relative who had been separated from her parents since she was five years old.

The girl had been living with her aunt Niramol, Apinya’s cousin, and Mr. Yutthana, Niramol’s 29-year-old husband.

The girl, according to Ms. Apinya, was hostile and frequently stole stuff at home. Ms. Niramol and her husband reprimanded and slapped the girl repeatedly.

According to police, previous punishment had just made the girl more violent, and the pair had told Ms. Apinya that they didn’t know how to deal with her.

On Monday, at 7 p.m., the couple paid a visit to Ms. Apinya at her home in the Ram Intra area. The man told her he had killed the girl with a baseball bat at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

He claimed he had no intention of killing the kid and simply wanted to punish her for stealing and taking nutritional supplements that the couple had been engaged to pack and ship to customers.

Mr. Yutthana stated that he considered dismembering the body but decided against it.

Ms. Apinya informed police that the man told her that on Sunday evening he bought a large plastic box, placed the body inside, and covered it with concrete and then soil.

He then urged Ms. Apinya to contact the police before leaving. Police also held Ms. Niramol for questioning in order to ascertain if she was involved in the girl’s death.

police summoned to killing

Police summoned to killing

On Tuesday morning, police report an assailants opened fire on the cab of a trailer truck on a major highway in Nakhon Si Thammarat, killing the lady driver.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound Asian Highway 41 in Tambon Na Bon and was reported to authorities.

When police, firefighters, and medics arrived on the scene, they discovered a 22-wheel trailer truck with a chilled container of pasteurized milk stopped on the road. There were bullet holes in the driver’s door and glass. According to police, 17 shots were fired.

Lalinya Kosai, 50, of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, was killed at the wheel after being shot numerous times in the head and torso. Susawat Paholayuth, 41, of Sukhothai, was crying by the vehicle while waiting for police.

Mr Susawat informed police that he and his wife drove the truck alternately. They were transporting a refrigerated container of pasteurised milk cartons from Saraburi to Songkhla’s Sadao district. The milk was on its way to Malaysia.

When the attack occurred, his wife was driving and he was sleeping in the rear seat.

The sound of gunshots woke him up around 5 a.m. He could hear his wife sobbing in agony. He claims she drove away from the scene for another 5 miles before stopping, passing out, and dying. He instantly dialled 911.

According to witnesses, a pickup truck with two males was parked alongside the road prior to the shooting. When the trailer truck drove by, the two men got out and chased it.

They drove up alongside and fired several rounds into the driver’s cab, according to Na Bon chief Pol Col Chaiyaphat Sriruang. The vehicle then accelerated away.

Police were still seeking for a motive for the incident and were reviewing security camera footage from the area.

Police Expunge Over 9 Million Criminal Record Files

Police Expunge Over 9 Million Criminal Record Files
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs