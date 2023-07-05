Police Arrest Uncle for Murdering His 12-Year-old Niece

Police in Bangkok have detained a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his 12-year-old niece and hiding her body in a plastic box hidden beneath their kitchen sink.

Mr. Yutthana Madee was detained with a woman at the Aryan Suites Hotel in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said he was suspected of beating his niece to death on Sunday because she ate some of the health supplements he and his wife were packing for customers.

Earlier on Tuesday, forensic police discovered the beaten girl’s body in a plastic box in the suspect’s row-house in Bang Khen district. The body was buried in concrete and earth inside the box.

The box was discovered under a sink in the downstairs kitchen of a two-story house on Phahon Yothin Soi 48 in the Sinsap Nakhon housing development.

The body was wrapped in black rubbish bags and towels and was naked. There were numerous severe impact injuries to the face and torso. According to investigators, a doctor thought the girl had been deceased for 48 hours.

Apinya, a 24-year-old woman, had summoned police to the site. She described the girl as a distant relative who had been separated from her parents since she was five years old.

The girl had been living with her aunt Niramol, Apinya’s cousin, and Mr. Yutthana, Niramol’s 29-year-old husband.

The girl, according to Ms. Apinya, was hostile and frequently stole stuff at home. Ms. Niramol and her husband reprimanded and slapped the girl repeatedly.

According to police, previous punishment had just made the girl more violent, and the pair had told Ms. Apinya that they didn’t know how to deal with her.

On Monday, at 7 p.m., the couple paid a visit to Ms. Apinya at her home in the Ram Intra area. The man told her he had killed the girl with a baseball bat at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

He claimed he had no intention of killing the kid and simply wanted to punish her for stealing and taking nutritional supplements that the couple had been engaged to pack and ship to customers.

Mr. Yutthana stated that he considered dismembering the body but decided against it.

Ms. Apinya informed police that the man told her that on Sunday evening he bought a large plastic box, placed the body inside, and covered it with concrete and then soil.

He then urged Ms. Apinya to contact the police before leaving. Police also held Ms. Niramol for questioning in order to ascertain if she was involved in the girl’s death.

Police summoned to killing

On Tuesday morning, police report an assailants opened fire on the cab of a trailer truck on a major highway in Nakhon Si Thammarat, killing the lady driver.

The attack happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound Asian Highway 41 in Tambon Na Bon and was reported to authorities.

When police, firefighters, and medics arrived on the scene, they discovered a 22-wheel trailer truck with a chilled container of pasteurized milk stopped on the road. There were bullet holes in the driver’s door and glass. According to police, 17 shots were fired.

Lalinya Kosai, 50, of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district, was killed at the wheel after being shot numerous times in the head and torso. Susawat Paholayuth, 41, of Sukhothai, was crying by the vehicle while waiting for police.

Mr Susawat informed police that he and his wife drove the truck alternately. They were transporting a refrigerated container of pasteurised milk cartons from Saraburi to Songkhla’s Sadao district. The milk was on its way to Malaysia.

When the attack occurred, his wife was driving and he was sleeping in the rear seat.

The sound of gunshots woke him up around 5 a.m. He could hear his wife sobbing in agony. He claims she drove away from the scene for another 5 miles before stopping, passing out, and dying. He instantly dialled 911.

According to witnesses, a pickup truck with two males was parked alongside the road prior to the shooting. When the trailer truck drove by, the two men got out and chased it.

They drove up alongside and fired several rounds into the driver’s cab, according to Na Bon chief Pol Col Chaiyaphat Sriruang. The vehicle then accelerated away.

Police were still seeking for a motive for the incident and were reviewing security camera footage from the area.