The Obon U-Turn Rush Reaches Its Peak In Three Years Without Movement Restrictions
CTN NEWS – The U-turn rush of the Obon holiday got into full swing on the 14th. For the first time in three years, there will be no restrictions on movement during Obon due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
Major train stations and airports in the Chubu region were crowded with parents and children who enjoyed reuniting with their relatives after a long absence.
At JR Nagoya station
At JR Nagoya station, bags and cases were conspicuous. Yuki Kunimoto (36), a housewife who has recently returned from Tokyo to Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture with her eldest daughter (3), spent some time with her parents.
She said, “There are still some things I can’t let go of,” as the seventh wave spread, but she smiled, “There were parts where I had to put up with my child due to the corona crisis, so I was able to take it easy in terms of my feelings.” is.
According to JR Tokai, as of 4:30 pm on the 14th, non-reserved seat occupancy rates for Tokaido Shinkansen trains departing from Nagoya reached a maximum of 80% on both the up and down lines.
However, the number of reserved seat reservations on Shinkansen and conventional lines between the 10th and 17th has recovered to 60% compared to 2018, before the pandemic.
At the domestic departure gate of Chubu Centrair International Airport (Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture), people were sad to say goodbye to their families and friends.
Civil servant Honan Naito, 24, returned from Hokkaido to Toyohashi for the first time in half a year.
“There were times when it was difficult to go home because of the coronavirus, but I was able to see my family for the first time in a long time, and it gave me energy.” talked. …
Published in CTN, August 15th, 2022
