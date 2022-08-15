The Obon U-Turn Rush Reaches Its Peak In Three Years Without Movement Restrictions

CTN NEWS – The U-turn rush of the Obon holiday got into full swing on the 14th. For the first time in three years, there will be no restrictions on movement during Obon due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

Major train stations and airports in the Chubu region were crowded with parents and children who enjoyed reuniting with their relatives after a long absence.

At JR Nagoya station

At JR Nagoya station, bags and cases were conspicuous. Yuki Kunimoto (36), a housewife who has recently returned from Tokyo to Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture with her eldest daughter (3), spent some time with her parents.

She said, “There are still some things I can’t let go of,” as the seventh wave spread, but she smiled, “There were parts where I had to put up with my child due to the corona crisis, so I was able to take it easy in terms of my feelings.” is.