Connect with us

News World News

Johnson & Johnson End Sale of Talc Powder Globally in 2023
Advertisement

News

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India's Warren Buffett, dies at age 62

News Sports

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

News Regional News

Highway Police Slammed for Leaving Body in Car Wreck for 12 Hours

Health News

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

News

Tourist Wanted For illegal Fishing in Southern Marine Park

News World News

Author Salman Rushdie Brutally Attacked in New York

Chiang Rai News News

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

News

Bangkok Gets 20 New Electric Buses Next Week

News

Salman Rushdie Was Attacked On Stage In New York During A Lecture

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread

News

Laal Singh Chaddha Full HD Download in ibomma & Tamilrockers

Health News

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

News

A 6-Year-Old Edmonton Oilers Fan Has Died Of Brain Cancer

News News Asia

TikTok Fishing Video in Thailand Lands Foreigner in Hot Water

News

Beto O'Rourke Drops The F-Bomb On A Heckler During A Campaign Stop In Texas

News

Hong Kong Seizes Heroin Hidden In Thai Boxing Equipment Sent From Thailand

News

Muslim Men Killed In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Are The Primary Suspects

News

Johnson & Johnson End Sale of Talc Powder Globally in 2023

Avatar of CTN News

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Johnson & Johnson Ending Sale of Talc Powder Globally

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc powder worldwide next year in light of thousands of lawsuits claiming it caused cancer.

Talc powder will be replaced by cornstarch, a Johnson & Johnson spokesperson announced.

According to the lawsuit filings, the company’s talc powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, a tumor that attacks the lungs and other organs. Many lawsuits alleged talc asbestos cause the cancer.

However, according to J&J, as well as the overwhelming majority of medical research, talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

In 2020, J&J removed its talc powder in most of North America due to decreasing demand.

Johnson & Johnson, Talc Powder

Bankruptcy fund for J&J talc powder

An official spokeswoman for the company said that demand dropped due to misleading Johnson and Johnson lawsuit advertising about talc’s safety, which caused global confusion.

As a result of the change announced late Thursday, J&J says its product selection will become more convenient and meet evolving global trends.

J&J announced last October that a subsidiary it created to manage talc powder litigation claims had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

During the bankruptcy process, J&J established a $2 billion trust to pay claims incurred by its subsidiary, LTL Management.

Moreover, the health care giant announced last fall that it will separate its consumer health division – which sells Band-Aids, baby powder, and other products – from its medical division. Prescription drugs and medical devices will continue to be sold by the company under the J&J name.

Friday, Johnson & Johnson shares climbed slightly before the opening bell. For most of the year, Johnson and Johnson stock has done better than the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

FDA Says No Asbestos Found in Thailand’s Baby Powder

Keywords: talc powder,talc powder uses,talc powder cancer,talcum powder brands,talc free powder,talcum powder alternative,asbestos exposure from talc powder,talc powder,talc powder cause cancer,asbestos in talc powder,talc powder cause ovarian cancer
Related Topics:
Continue Reading