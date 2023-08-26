Fourteen Busted in Thailand Over US$22.7 Million Romance Scam

Following police operations in seven provinces, a Nigerian man and 13 Thais were detained as part of a romance scam group responsible for syphoning over 800 million baht (US$22.7 Million) out of Thailand over a three-year period.

Police from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) searched 14 places on Thursday, including seven in Bangkok, two in Phitsanulok, and one each in Pathum Thani, Uthai Thani, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phichit, according to CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan.

There were 21 mobile phones, 20 bank account books, a mutual fund book, two computers, five sets of offshore money transfers, a SIM card, three memory cards, and two Chanel bags seized from the 14 suspects.

Last year, a victim of their romance scam filed a complaint with CSD police, which resulted in the arrest. A romantic scam cost the victim more over one million baht.

According to the victim, one of the gang members began contact by using a photo of a beautiful foreign woman as her social media profile photo. The scammer, masquerading as an American female soldier in Syria, engaged the victim in online talks, claiming love and intentions to visit Thailand.

Following the establishment of trust, the fraudster claimed to have sent him valuable goods that were held up at the airport due to taxes. According to Pol Maj Gen Montree, the victim was pushed into paying the taxes with promises of compensation.

When the victim fell for the scam, the scammer asked a Thai accomplice to appear as an airport employee and use phone calls to extort money from him for said tax and service costs.

According to Pol Col Pornsak Laorujiralai, deputy CSD chief, the victim made many transfers totaling over a million baht.

He claimed that once the scammers had the victim’s money, they were no longer reachable.

According to Pol Lt Col Akkharaphon Maneewan, deputy superintendent of CSD subdivision 1, police began tracing down the perpetrators and eventually acquired information indicating that the gang included both Thai and Nigerian nationals.

The Nigerian man was named as Ezeneche Uzochukwu Jerome, 45, who had previously been arrested for similar offences in 2018 and had repeated such behaviour following his release.

CSD detectives followed the Nigerian and his gang’s money trail and discovered that they would promptly move swindled money from their victims to international bank accounts.

According to Pol Lt Col Akkharaphon, around 800 million baht were transferred into foreign accounts between 2018 and 2021.

The CSD obtained court permission to arrest the Nigerian suspect and 13 Thai accomplices. All were detained by CSD police for legal action.

Protecting Yourself from a Romance Scam