Monkeypox Cases Jumped 20% In The Last Week To 35,000 Across 92 Countries, WHO Reports
55 mins ago

Monkeypox Cases Jumped 20% In The Last Week To 35,000 Across 92 Countries, WHO Reports

(CTN News) – A total of 35,000 monkeypox cases have now been reported from 92 countries and territories, with almost 7,500 cases reported last week – a 20 percent increase, according to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

So far, 12 monkeypox-related deaths have been reported around the world, according to Ghebreyesus.

Additionally, a top WHO official said vaccines may also play an important role in controlling the monkeypox outbreak, and in many countries, vaccines are in high demand.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, the only company with an approved vaccine for monkeypox, said it’s no longer certain it can meet demand, as cases continue to rise.

The Danish company is now exploring outsourcing some production, including technology transfer, to a US contract manufacturer in order to meet accelerating demand.

“The market is very dynamic,” Rolf Sass Sorensen, the firm’s vice president, said by phone on Wednesday.

Despite upgrading our existing manufacturing facility in Denmark, it is no longer certain that we can meet the demand we’re facing.”

