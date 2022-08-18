Monkeypox Can Spread To Pet Dogs, According To Doctors Report

(CTN News) – Monkeypox infected people are advised to stay away from household pets since these animals could become infected.

As monkeypox spreads in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been issuing advice for months.

It gained new attention last week after a report in the medical journal Lancet about an Italian greyhound that contracted the virus.

The dog belongs to a couple who sleep beside it. As a result of having sex with other partners, the two men developed lesions and other symptoms of monkeypox.

Later, the greyhound developed lesions and was diagnosed with the virus.

The monkeypox virus can be transmitted to humans by rodents and other wild animals.

Dogs and cats became infected with monkeypox for the first time, according to the authors.

In the 21 days following the most recent contact with a symptomatic individual, pets should be kept at home and away from other animals and people.

