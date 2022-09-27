Connect with us

Thailand's Education Minister Orders Students Punished Over Sexual Assaults
Thailand’s minister of education has authorized a boarding school in the northeastern province of Phetchabun to punish the students found guilty of sexually assaulting female students in the dormitory on August 24.

Previously, the school, Rajaprajanugroh 57 Phetchabun School, reported that five male pupils were expelled due to the event.

However, according to the victim’s parents, the male students were only sent home to complete online coursework.

Minister Trinuch Thienthong announced on Monday that the school had been ordered to discipline two female pupils accused of complicity in the event.

The two students allegedly assisted the lads in entering a Covid-19 isolation unit on the dormitory’s top floor.

On August 23, the boys allegedly made their first appearance at the dorm and assaulted five girls.

The following evening, around 11 p.m., the lads allegedly reappeared and raped a 17-year-old female, while 30 other girls in the dormitory remained in their beds in response to the boys’ threats.

students rape girl

The parents of the 17-year-old girl subsequently filed a police report against the male students.

Amporn Pinasa, secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), and the director of the Special Education Bureau are continuing their investigation, according to Ms. Trinuch.

She stated that the parents of the students on both sides were negotiating to settle the dispute and that the 17-year-old victim had returned to Loei province.

She also said that the Educational Service Areas would provide the required help if she wished to transfer to a school in the province. Ms. Trinuch also vowed to review safety protocols in boarding schools to increase safety.

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

Wissanu Phojai, the acting principal of Rajaprajanugroh 57 Phetchabun School, stated that his predecessor had been transferred to an inactive position due to the incident.

Mr. Wissanu stated that after evaluating the dormitory, he determined the location was unfit for students.

He further underlined that, if found guilty, the two female students implicated will also be penalized. He said that a tribunal would determine whether they should be expelled.

The superintendent of police stated that charges would be brought against the five boys for the suspected rape of the female students.
