(CTN News) – Lauren Boebert, a United States Representative, is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery on Tuesday morning, according to her campaign.

The surgery was performed in order to remove a blood clot that had formed in the upper left leg of the patient.

Colorado congresswoman Liz Martinez was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon due to severe pain and swelling in her leg.

A few days later, Lauren Boebert doctors discovered that he had May-Thurner syndrome, which disrupts the blood flow in the body.

It has been reported that May-Thurner Lauren Boebert syndrome is known as a disease in which the left iliac vein is compressed, causing restricted blood flow from the left leg to the heart resulting from a restricted blood flow from the leg to the heart.

This syndrome is characterized by the compression of the vein. It is important to note that this compression has the potential to cause symptoms such as swelling and discomfort in the leg over a long period of time, as well as blood clots, which can lead to deep vein Lauren Boebert thrombosis in severe cases.

According to the NIH, May-Thurner syndrome is present in over 20% of the population and is most prevalent among women between the ages of 20 and 50.

In spite of this, the agency noted that it is often underdiagnosed, since many individuals do not experience symptoms of the condition.

“I would like to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and everyone at the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for providing such excellent care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” Lauren Boebert said in a statement obtained by her campaign.

It is my hope that I will make a full recovery and will be able to return to Congress and continue fighting for Colorado once I have recovered.

