Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Abdominal Surgery

(CTN News) – Following heightened media scrutiny and a flurry of conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts after abdominal surgery earlier this year, Kate has broken her silence and revealed she has cancer.

At the time, it was thought my condition was not cancerous when I had major abdominal surgery in London in January. A video update on Princess of Wales’ health released Friday afternoon on X (formerly known as Twitter) said the surgery was a success, but tests afterwards revealed cancer had been present.

According to her, she has begun preventative chemotherapy treatment on medical advice.

Family Support and Privacy: Kate Middleton’s Message to the Public

It was a big shock to us, and we’ve been doing everything we can to deal with it privately for the sake of our kids,” Kate Middleton said in the video. As you can imagine, this has taken a while.

First, I had to recover from major surgery before I could start my treatment. But most importantly, we’ve had to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis so they know I will be OK.”

In the video, Middleton said, “As I’ve told them, I’m well. I’m getting stronger by concentrating on things that will help me heal”. Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and reassurance, as has the love, support, and kindness you’ve shown us. It means so much to us both.”

To finish her cancer treatment, Middleton asked for some time and privacy.

As she ended her video, she told anyone else fighting cancer: “Please do not lose hope or faith. You aren’t alone.” “I look forward to being back when I move on, but for now I have to focus on making a full recovery.”

There’s no doubt Kensington Palace hopes Kate Middleton’s first public words will calm speculation.

Since Kensington Palace announced the princess was discharged from the London Clinic on Jan. 29, Kate Middleton has kept a low profile. When speculation exploded on Feb. 29, palace officials reminded everyone that news would come out if there was anything significant to say.

Amid Middleton’s recovery, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles had cancer.

According to the palace, the monarch “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty soon.”

Kate Middleton’s planned abdominal surgery was announced on the same day that the king had surgery for an enlarged prostate. The palace clarified that the king doesn’t have prostate cancer.

A healthy-looking Princess of Wales was recently spotted walking near Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince William. After Kensington Palace released an altered image of Middleton with her family on Mother’s Day, the footage did little, if anything, to dampen speculation and conspiracy theories about Middleton’s medical procedure and recovery.

When photo agencies snagged the picture, it was yanked from four news wires. The princess issued a statement apologizing for the altered image.

Kate Middleton’s health recovery is being covered by U.K. tabloids, U.S. publications and social media, so the royals released the video on Friday.