Connect with us

News

IMF Asks FBR To Abolish A Special Tax Regime For Construction
Advertisement

News

The Dollar Rises As US Inflation Data Weighs In On Rates

News

Storms With Tornadoes Kill At Least 3 People In The Central U.S.

News

Gaza Health Ministry: Israeli Forces Kill 20 Palestinians Waiting For Aid

News

What You Should Know About Fani Willis And Nathan Wade, Attorneys For Donald Trump

News

Paul Alexander, a polio Survivor who lived inside an Iron Lung for 72 Years, has Died

News News Asia

India's Top Corporations Funding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party

News News Asia

China's Housing Prices Decline for the 8th Consecutive Month

News

Paramount Sells Its Stake In Viacom18 To Reliance Industries

News

Gaza Aid Is Loaded Onto a Second Ship From Cyprus, Says a Charity

News

Canada Is Reviewing TikTok's Expansion Plan For National Security Reasons

News

'Gorilla Hail' Struck Kansas And Missouri Amid Severe Weather

News Ukraine War World News

Putin Warns NATO Russia is Not Afraid of a Nuclear War

News Regional News

Time Magazine Highlights Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's Vision

News Southern Thailand

Russian Man Found With Throat Slashed in Phuket

News

By End-April, IMF Intends To Pick The Next Managing Director

News

Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated

News

Trump Slightly Ahead Of Biden, But Voters Love The Economy, Poll Shows

News

OPEC Is Encouraged By The IEA's Commentary On Oil Security

News

Alberts Undecided On Texas A&M Offer, Nebraska Assistant Director Reports

News

IMF Asks FBR To Abolish A Special Tax Regime For Construction

Published

18 seconds ago

on

IMF Asks FBR To Abolish A Special Tax Regime For Construction

(CTN News) – A recommendation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been made for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to abolish the special tax regime for the construction sector.

On Thursday, sources told the Business Recorder that the IMF team and FBR high-ups discussed tax-related matters during the first meeting on the second review of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA). On Thursday evening, the tax authorities and the Fund’s team met for an introductory meeting.

IMF and FBR meetings will continue Friday (15 March).

According to sources, the Fund has recommended that the special tax regime for the construction sector be phased out as soon as possible. The sector be subjected to the standard income tax regime.

The IMF also recommends removing the FBR and Cabinet from their discretionary powers to award tax incentives to industrial enterprises.

In the future, tax incentives should be time-bound and subject to regular assessments of costs and benefits. As soon as costs exceed expectations and/or benefits are lower than expected, incentives should be withdrawn, sources advised.

Furthermore, the IMF has recommended repealing the remaining exemptions from taxation for donations and non-profit organizations contained in the Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance.

It has been recommended that the Fund review the charitable donations tax credit, as well as the credit for certain individuals, to ascertain whether changes to eligibility requirements would be beneficial.

Additionally, the Fund recommends expanding the remit and terms of reference of the National Tax Council (NTC) to include harmonisation of tax rates and the provision of agricultural income and property tax bases.

The federal government should encourage provinces to enforce their tax laws.

The IMF also recommended that a Tax Policy Unit be established within the Ministry of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs.

It has also been recommended that memorandums of understanding and protocols be developed between the Fund and the FBR and other agencies for the purpose of exchanging data.

Business Recorder for Copyright 2024

SEE ALSO:

The Dollar Rises As US Inflation Data Weighs In On Rates

Storms With Tornadoes Kill At Least 3 People In The Central U.S.

Gaza Health Ministry: Israeli Forces Kill 20 Palestinians Waiting For Aid
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies