Storms With Tornadoes Kill At Least 3 People In The Central U.S.

(CTN News) – In several central U.S. states, tornadoes damaged homes and businesses and killed at least three people, with more bodies likely to be discovered, authorities said. In the early hours of Friday morning, officials scrambled to assess the damage extent.

Logan County, Ohio, sheriff’s office reported three deaths. Kentucky, Indiana, and Arkansas also suffered damage from Thursday night’s storms. As well as Illinois and Missouri, tornadoes were suspected in both states.

The death toll has been confirmed at three. Chief Deputy Joe Kopus of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office stated that the victims were being identified.

Winchester, Indiana, officials said there were “many, many significant injuries” after a suspected tornado. There were no fatalities until Friday morning. “I am shaken; it is overwhelming,” said Bob McCoy, mayor of the town of 4,700 110 kilometers from Indianapolis. A train sounded, followed by sirens.

The town of Selma, population 750, west of Winchester, was affected by a possible tornado, according to emergency management officials. Delaware County Emergency Management Agency said only minor injuries were reported.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb posted on Facebook that severe weather had affected Hoosiers across the state.

Schools closed in the Winchester district on Friday, according to a Facebook post. In Winchester, a high school was open to people who needed a warm, dry place to stay.

According to Logan County spokesperson Sheri Timmers, a suspected tornado tore through the villages of Lakeview and Russells Point. Many people were injured and several RV parks were damaged.

Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce president Amber Fagan said Lakeview was “completely demolished,” with homes, campgrounds, and a laundromat damaged.

In some places, there are fires. “People’s windows have power lines running through them.”BFor the displaced people, a shelter has been opened. A large and extremely dangerous tornado has been confirmed in Huron County, Ohio, about 75 miles (120 km) northeast of Indian Lake.

Storms also damaged Indiana’s Hanover and Lamb communities. In an earlier statement, Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles said another suspected tornado struck Jefferson County, near Louisville, Kentucky. This caused damage to homes, trees, and power lines.

Photos of a torn off roof and a pile of shingles, as well as an image of a baseball-sized hailstone, were posted on X.

Trimble County Emergency Management Director Andrew Stark told the Courier Journal of Louisville that at least 50 structures, including homes, were damaged in Kentucky. Milton has suffered significant damage, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

Meteorologist Erik Green of the National Weather Service reported that a suspected tornado had hit Hot Springs Village, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Several assessment teams will go to Hot Springs Village Friday to confirm that a tornado hit the area, Green said Some buildings were destroyed by baseball-sized hail, but no fatalities or injuries were reported, Green said.

No damage has been reported in Jefferson County, Missouri, and Monroe County, Illinois, despite unconfirmed tornado reports. The St. Louis area also reported large hail Thursday afternoon.

