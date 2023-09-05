Huawei Cloud Data Center Opens In Saudi Arabia

(CTN News) – A cloud data center has been opened in the Saudi capital Riyadh by Huawei Technologies as part of its drive to expand its online service offerings in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chinese tech giant announced Monday.

An executive at Huawei told a press briefing that the cloud data center in Riyadh would support government services for the Saudi Kingdom and allow AI applications and language models in Arabic to be developed, which is 30th data center worldwide.

“The implementation of Huawei’s cloud platform is not just about us, but it is also a bridge that will bring other Chinese companies to Saudi Arabia in the future,” said Steven Yi, regional president for the region.

The move would contribute to the development of the country’s digital economy, he said, adding that had recently opened its regional headquarters in the Saudi capital in order to facilitate the growth of the digital economy in the country.

It has previously been stated that Saudi Arabia will not sign contracts with foreign companies based outside the kingdom after this year, unless the foreign company has a regional headquarters in the kingdom.

In the first quarter of this year, Huawei came fifth in the global cloud services market with a market share of 2.4%, even though it was the second-largest vendor in mainland China, according to research consultancy Canalys.

During the first half of this year, Huawei announced that it would invest $400 million in the Saudi Arabian cloud region over the next five years.

