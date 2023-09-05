Connect with us

(CTN News) – An Atlanta-Barcelona Delta Airlines flight on Friday 2 September 2023 was forced to turn around at its point of departure due to the diarrhea of a passenger onboard the flight. The plane, an Airbus A350-900, took off from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 10:30 a.m. However, the pilot informed the control […]

Delta Airlines Flight Canceled Due To Diarrhea
Delta Airlines Flight Canceled Due To Diarrhea

(CTN News) – An Atlanta-Barcelona Delta Airlines flight on Friday 2 September 2023 was forced to turn around at its point of departure due to the diarrhea of a passenger onboard the flight.

The plane, an Airbus A350-900, took off from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 10:30 a.m. However, the pilot informed the control tower about a passenger who had diarrhea inside the cabin after about 30 minutes of flight time, describing the situation as “biohazard” and asking for permission to return to Atlanta after 30 minutes.

Upon landing in Atlanta, the plane landed at 11:15 a.m. After disembarking passengers, the plane was disinfected and the passengers were escorted out. Neither the identity of the passenger nor his or her health status has been disclosed by the airline.

Delta Airlines Flight cancellations due to other bizarre events

There was a passenger who threw a teddy bear out of the window of the plane. On the Chicago-Denver route of United Airlines, there was an incident that occurred on a flight operated by United Airlines.

In an attempt to make the teddy bear fly, the passenger was traveling with his son when he threw the bear out of the window. As a result of the teddy bear hitting the plane’s wing, the fuselage of the plane was damaged.

It was necessary to cancel the flight and reroute passengers to other Delta Airlines flights as a result of the cancellation.

There was a passenger who attempted to open the door of the plane during the flight. The incident occurred during a flight operated by British Airways on the London-New York route.

During the Delta Airlines flight, the passenger, who was under the influence of alcohol, attempted to open the aircraft’s door. As a result of the crew’s efforts, he was able to be stopped, and the flight landed safely. Upon arrival in New York, the passenger was detained by the police.

There was a passenger who stripped naked on the plane. JetBlue Airways flight from Fort Lauderdale to New York was involved in the incident. During the Delta Airlines flight, a passenger under the influence of drugs stripped naked.

As a result of the crew covering him with a blanket, the flight was able to land safely. As soon as the passenger arrived in New York, the police arrested him.

There was a passenger who began singing loudly at the top of his lungs. An incident occurred on a Spirit Airlines flight between Miami and New York. An enthusiastic passenger started singing loudly at the top of his lungs because he was excited to be flying.

Despite the crew’s requests, the passenger refused to calm down. Passengers were rerouted to other flights as a result of the cancellation of the flight.

