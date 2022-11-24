Georgia Supreme Court has Approved Early Voting this Saturday in US Senate Runoff Election

Connect with us

(CTN News) – The Georgia Supreme Court has decided that early voting for this Saturday’s U.S. Senate runoff election is permitted.

In the past, the state and several Republican organizations opposed early voting this weekend, citing a state statute that forbade in-person early voting on a Saturday if it fell on holiday.

Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Herschel Walker, a Republican, will face a battle in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff on December 6.

The state’s highest court issued an uncommented one-sentence decision allowing early voting.

According to the Warnock campaign, that clause did not apply to a statewide runoff election.

The decision of the Georgia Supreme Court sustains a lower court’s endorsement of the early voting facilities.

After hearing arguments on Friday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. made a choice, as reported by Reuters.

The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Warnock’s campaign have filed lawsuits against the State of Georgia, claiming that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “misreads” and “cherry-picks” the election law of the state.

Raffensperger said that Warnock and Democrats seek to alter the state’s election rules in a statement made after the lower court’s ruling.

To further their political agenda just before an election, Raffensperger said that Senator Warnock and his Democratic Party friends are trying to amend Georgia law.

Senator Warnock should let county election officials continue preparing for the forthcoming runoff instead of muddying the waters and forcing counties to flout Georgia law.

