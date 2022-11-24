The Abortion Pill is the Most Common Way to End a Pregnancy in the U.S.

(CTN News) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the abortion pill is the most popular way to end a pregnancy in the U.S.

According to data released by the CDC on Wednesday, 51% of abortions in 2020 would be carried out with the pill at or before the ninth week of pregnancy. The research states a 22% rise in pill abortions from 2019 to 2020.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate federal abortion rights in June, the drug mifepristone has become a flashpoint in the fight over reproductive rights.

Abortion has been prohibited in 12 states, but since the pill is now more widely available, doing so would be challenging.

The Food and Drug Administration lifted the rule that women purchase mifepristone in person in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, allowing them to do it by mail and at retail pharmacies.

The pharmaceuticals agency said that it would make this adjustment permanent in a statement made in December 2021.

Last week, pro-life organizations requested that a federal court in Texas rev revoke the FDA’s more than 20-year-old approval of mifepristone.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a group, engaged in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization lawsuit that resulted in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, provided the organization’s legal counsel.

In a letter sent last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and eight other senators urged the FDA to increase access to mifepristone by allowing its usage in the treatment of miscarriages.

The senators noted that this would increase women’s access to the pill in places already limited.

Mifepristone and the misoprostol pill used together have been authorized by the FDA to end pregnancies before the tenth week.

Misoprostol induces uterine contractions that empty the uterus, while mifepristone stops the pregnancy from progressing. The technique has a 96% to 98% success rate in preventing early pregnancies.

In the United States, using the abortion pill to stop a pregnancy has grown in popularity. From 2011 to 2020, the number of pill abortions rose by 154%, according to the CDC.

In 2020, there were more than 620,000 abortions carried out in the United States, a 15% drop from 2011. According to CDC statistics, 93% of abortions are carried out at or before the 13th week of pregnancy, and 80% are carried out at or before the ninth week.

The second most popular way to stop pregnancy is via surgery. According to the CDC, around 40% of all abortions were done surgically at or before the 13th week of pregnancy.

