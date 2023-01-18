No Chance that the Cannabis Bill Will Ever Pass its Second Reading in the House

(CTN News) – According to a member of the Palang Pracharath Party, there is little possibility that the Cannabis Bill will ever pass its second reading in the House due to the Democratic, Pheu Thai, and Move Forward parties’ vehement opposition to it.

The lawmaker, Pichet Sathirachaval, said that despite being a member of the Palang Pracharath Party, which is in power, certain lawmakers do not support the measure owing to strong opposition from Muslim communities and parent organizations.

He said that he would prefer MPs support the measure in the second reading and reject it in the final reading, leaving it up to the next administration to determine if it should be renewed or discarded.

Panthep Puapongpan, a member of the House scrutiny committee debating the bill, acknowledged that the committee lacks the authority to stop it as he demanded that the House Speaker reveal the names of the MPs who abstained from voting on the Cannabis bill today (Wednesday), accusing them of failing to carry out their responsibilities.

Most MPs departed the chamber or declined to announce their attendance, preventing the meeting from having the necessary quorum, and the House session to vote on the measure was adjourned.

About 30 minutes into the meeting, the moderator, Deputy House Speaker Suchart Tancharoen, decided there was no need for further discussion and called for a vote on Section 11 of the bill.

Only 203 of the MPs present in the parliament participated in the vote, which was held. Section 11 received 174 yes votes, four no votes, and 24 abstentions. Unknown MP abstained from voting.

Suchart subsequently ruled that the vote was invalid since there were not 216 MPs present to constitute a quorum for the meeting.

Chonlanan Srikaew, the head of the Pheu Thai Party, said today that whenever the Cannabis Bill comes up for discussion or vote, the House would continue to fall apart.

All parties involved, he said, agree that Cannabis should only be legal for medicinal purposes. He said that the party was prepared to face criticism from the general public for not attending House sessions to discuss the Cannabis Bill.

