Bangkok Plans to Improve the City’s Streetlights
Bangkok Plans to Improve the City's Streetlights

9 seconds ago

Bangkok Plans to Improve the City’s Streetlights

(CTN News) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration wants to upgrade the lighting throughout the city.

Bangkok will become brighter, greener, and more affordable thanks to the Department of Public Works plan to switch out 25,000 of the city’s 400,000 high-pressure sodium (HPS) light bulbs with light-emitting diodes (LED).

Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt spoke to the media about the city’s plans to replace street light bulbs and fix old ones.

On January 3, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt spoke to the media about the city’s intention to replace street light bulbs and fix those damaged for a long time.

On Saturday, January 14, the Department of Public Works updated the project’s progress on its official Facebook page. The department published images of its employees replacing light bulbs and illuminating the roadways following the adjustment.

According to the department, the project has been broken down into two parts: 25,000 streetlights need to be replaced by March, and 40,000 additional repairs need to be made before April.

Silom, Ploenchit, Yaowarat, Chickhai 4, Soi Mahadthai, Ekkamai, Rama 4 (from Hua Lamphong to Lumphini and Soi Auttakawee to Sukhumvit), Sutthisan, Ratchaprarop, Tate Saban Songkhro, Sena Nikhom, and Ratchadamri road will be the focus of the first phase.

The city will replace 25,000 outdated high-pressure sodium (HPS) light bulbs with more energy-efficient LED lights to increase visibility and safety for vehicles and pedestrians at night.

In addition to using less energy and needing less maintenance, LED lights produce less carbon dioxide, a major cause of global warming.

