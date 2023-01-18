Al Shabab Attacks Somalia Army Camp, Killing 5 Soldiers And 21 Militants

(CTN NEWS) – MOGADISHU, Somalia – Officials said that when the terrorist organization attacked a military base to the north of the capital of Somalia, five soldiers and 21 Al Shabab militants were reported dead.

According to officials, Somalian troops repelled the assault on Tuesday, inflicting significant fatalities on the assailants.

The attack on the Hawaadley military installation, located 75 kilometers north of Mogadishu in the Middle Shabelle region’s Xawaadley village, has been attributed to the group.

General Odawa Yusuf Rage, the head of Somalia’s armed forces, claimed that the gallant soldiers who were on high alert “repulsed the attacks.”

According to Rage, Colonel Abshir Shataqey, a top military official, was one of the victims of the incident.

Somalia retakes a crucial port from Al Shabab.

According to Abdi Hassan, a soldier at the military base, twelve soldiers were hurt.

He claimed that the military had previously gathered information about the attackers, including their licence plates for their vehicles.

Hassan claimed that the morning attack began with a suicide car bombing at the camp’s gate, followed by the detonation of two additional suicide bombings within the camp before a gunfight broke out.

The government of Somalia is leading the most serious offensive against Al Shabab in more than ten years.

The government announced Monday that it had retaken a significant port Al Shabab had controlled for ten years.

In response to military pressure, the organization has carried out several well-publicized assaults in Mogadishu and other places, including car bombings earlier this month that left at least 35 people dead.

The gang has, over the years, prevented the country from moving past decades of turmoil by committing heinous atrocities in Mogadishu and other places.

More than 200,000 Somalis were left with severe food shortages due to the insurgency, and certain areas of central Somalia were on the verge of famine.

