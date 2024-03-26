Connect with us

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result March 26, 2024: 1 Crore First Prize
(CTN News) — Here are the latest Nagaland Sambad Lottery results for 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm today. On CTN News English, you’ll get the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers, and stay tuned for Draw Results Timely. Thirteen countries in India have legal lottery games. We’ve got the latest Nagaland Sambad Lottery results daily, including 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm.

There are 13 legal lotteries in India, so stay tuned for the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers on CTN News English. Nagaland State’s “DEAR YAMUNA MORNING” Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM, Nagaland State’s “Dear Sea Evening” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland State’s “DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT” Lottery Sambad Result 8 PM will come out today. Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are the Legal States. The first prize in all three lotteries is a bumper 1 crore.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Monday 26.03.2024 Timings

The lottery Sambad draws occurs three times daily. This year, the timing has changed: it’s now 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland state lottery Sambad results for today, 26.3.2024.

Days Draw Names
Friday DEAR HOOGHLY MORNING
Thursday DEAR PADMA MORNING
Wednesday DEAR TORSA MORNING
Tuesday DEAR TEESTA MORNING
Monday DEAR GANGA MORNING
Sunday DEAR DAMODAR MORNING
Saturday DEAR KOSAI MORNING

Lottery Sambad 6PM Draw Schedule & Names

Nagaland state lottery Sambad 6pm day result

Days Draw Names
Sunday DEAR EARTH FRIDAY
Thursday DEAR VENUS THURSDAY
Wednesday DEAR MERCURY WEDNESDAY
Tuesday DEAR MOON TUESDAY
Monday DEAR SUN MONDAY
Sunday DEAR JUPITER SUNDAY
Sunday DEAR MARS SATURDAY

Dear Lottery Result 26 March 2024

Nagaland state lottery sambad 26 March 2024 And Nagaland state lottery sambad Weekly draw schedule & names Nagaland state lottery yesterday result at 8pm. We’ll post today’s result here before we publish it here, too.

Be sure you’re playing Nagaland State Lottery Old Result Lottery Sambad from an approved retailer, and don’t give out your numbers to everyone since con artists are clever.

Here’s the Nagaland state lottery Sambad result for today’s Sambad Day

On the off chance that you’ve won the Nagaland State Lotteries Sambad Effect Nowadays at 8pm, make sure you tell the office about your purchase reception to make sure you’re happy, or else you won’t be able to get the meeting with your bank details and other essentials.

Nagaland State Lottery Today

Step 1: Visit the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click on the Sambad Lottery Result button.

Step 3: Look up Dear Indus and draw date: 26.03.2024.

Step 4: Click on Today’s Results.

Step 5: Find out if you won or lost the lottery.

Life teaches you how many courses there are. Furthermore, buying lotteries educates you on a lot of stuff.

FAQS

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: How do you win?

If you want to win 1 crore rupees in today’s Nagaland State Lottery game, you need to buy random and daily tickets.

Nagaland State Lottery: How do I play?

If you want to play Nagaland State Lottery, buy the tickets daily.

What’s the process for playing the Nagaland State Lottery?

If you want to participate in the Nagaland State Lottery, you must buy the Lottery Sambad Result.

Nagaland State Lottery: How do I claim it?

If you want to claim Nagaland State lottery results, you have many options. There are claim forms and retail shop owners.

How do I know only the last three words of the Nagaland lottery?

You have to check this website daily for the latest Naglanad State Lottery news.

How does the Nagaland state lottery work?

Nagaland’s state lottery is an offline game with a 1 crore first prize.

What’s the best way to win the Nagaland lottery?

Nagaland state lottery is a luck-based game, so if you are lucky, you can win, but you have to try your luck every day.

How do I buy a Nagaland state lottery Sambad ticket online?

You have to buy this Nagaland State Lottery Sambad from an offline retail store, as of now they won’t sell it online.

How do I win the Nagaland lottery?

If you buy Nagaland State Lottery Sambad tickets daily, you’ll win one day.
