30 Indian Students Vaccinated With One Syringe COVID-19 In Madhya Pradesh

(CTN News) – Madhya Pradesh health officials are being investigated for vaccinating 30 students with a single syringe.

In the Sagar district, children were receiving Covid-19 vaccines in a school.

For Covid-19 vaccines, the Indian health ministry mandates a “one needle, one syringe, only one-time” protocol.

India has administered over 2.03bn Covid-19 vaccines so far.

In India, single-use disposable syringes are widely used to prevent the spread of deadly diseases such as HIV. As a result of shortages of equipment, a single syringe has been reused in hospitals on multiple occasions.

Vaccinating children, Jitendra Rai told the media that he had only been given one syringe by the health department.

Observing the issue, parents notified the school authorities.

The school was empty when state officials arrived, and Mr. Rai’s phone had been turned off.

State health officials have filed a case against him for negligence. It has also launched an inquiry into the official who dispatched vaccination equipment.

Over the incident, a spokesperson for the opposition Congress party called for the resignation of the state’s health minister.

Besides China, India is the second country to have produced two billion Covid vaccines. For the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the government announced a 75-day free Covid booster dose program.

90% of adults have been fully vaccinated according to India’s health ministry.

The country reported 18,313 daily cases and 57 deaths related to Covid on Wednesday.

