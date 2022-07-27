Registration For Free COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Begins Wednesday At Bang Sue Grand Station

(CTN News) – Throughout August, Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station will offer free COVID-19 booster vaccination shots.

Those who want to get booster shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines can register online through the following mobile phone service providers starting tomorrow (Wednesday):

AIS at www.ais.th/vaccine

True at https://vaccine.trueid.net/ or through USSD system, then press *707# and make the call

DTAC at https://app.dtac.co.th/vaccine/index.html or DTAC app

NT at https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th/CVC/home

In addition, walk-in vaccinations are available every day between 9 am and 4 pm, with registration taken on site.

In order to receive the Moderna vaccine, you must be at least 18 years old.

AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, as well as children over 5 for their first and second doses, will be available only through walk-ins.

Three doses will be administered 90 days after the second dose and four doses 120 days after the third.

The Centre for COVID-19 Administration Situation (CCSA) reports that more than 30 million booster doses have been administered in Thailand so far.

