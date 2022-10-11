Powerball
Powerball Winning Numbers For October 10, 2022: Jackpot $401 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for October 10, 2022, 2022 drawing has reached $401 Million, with a cash option of $205.4 Million.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For October 7, 2022: Jackpot $410 Million
Powerball Winning Numbers For October 10, 2022
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:
3 – 6 – 11 – 17 – 22 and Powerball 11
Powerplay was 2x
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s October 10, 2022, drawing has a $401 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $205.4 Million.
Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $445 million with a cash option of $226 Million.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On October 8, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
13 – 43 – 53 – 60 – 68 and Powerball 5
Powerplay was 2x
As of October 8, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $378 Million USD.
What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?
Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
Related CTN News:
Powerball Winning Numbers For October 8, 2022: Jackpot $378 Million
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #229 Daily Song For October 11, 2022