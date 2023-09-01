When you find yourself feeling cold and not warm enough in the living room, it can be quite uncomfortable and affect your overall comfort and well-being. However, there are several effective strategies you can employ to make your living room cozier and more inviting, ensuring you stay warm even during chilly days. Here’s what to do when you aren’t warm enough in the living room.

Adjust the Thermostat

The first step is to check and adjust the thermostat if you have one. Make sure the temperature is set to a comfortable level. It’s recommended to keep the thermostat between 68 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit (20 to 22 degrees Celsius) for optimal comfort.

If you have a programmable thermostat, you can schedule it to warm up the living room before you typically spend time there. If you find you are constantly doing this, consider upgrading to get climate control sensors instead. You can prioritize heating your living room with such a system and never experience a cold room again.

Use Space Heaters

If your living room has cold spots or if you want to heat specific areas, consider using a space heater. These portable devices can quickly warm up a room without heating the entire house. Place the space heater in a safe location, away from flammable objects, and make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Layer Up

Adding layers of clothing can help you retain body heat and stay warm. Wear cozy sweaters, socks, and blankets to keep yourself comfortable while sitting in the living room. Consider having a pile of warm blankets or throws readily available for you and your family members to use.

Insulate Windows and Doors

Check for drafts around windows and doors and insulate as necessary. Use weatherstripping or draft stoppers to seal gaps and prevent cold air from entering the room. If you have heavy curtains or drapes, close them in the evenings to provide an extra barrier against cold drafts.

Utilize Area Rugs

If your living room has hard flooring like tile or hardwood, placing area rugs can help insulate the space and make it feel warmer. Rugs provide an extra layer of insulation and prevent cold floors from sapping your body heat.

Arrange Furniture Strategically

Consider arranging furniture in a way that keeps you closer to heat sources like radiators or vents. This can help you take advantage of the warm air circulating in the room. Also, avoid placing furniture in front of radiators, as it can block the heat from spreading.

Light a Fire

If you have a fireplace, wood-burning stove, or electric fireplace, lighting a fire can instantly add warmth and create a cozy atmosphere. Gather around the fire with your loved ones for a snug and inviting experience.

Consider Blanket Throws and Pillows

Decorative elements like blanket throws and pillows enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living room and provide physical warmth. Keep a variety of soft, comfortable throws and pillows on your couches and chairs for added coziness.

