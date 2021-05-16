7 Home Improvement Projects that the Family Can Take on This Summer

Summer is the perfect time for you to complete any home improvement projects that you’ve wanted to finish. And that is thanks to longer daylight hours and warmer weather that makes it possible for you to catch up on several maintenance projects. Whether it’s a bedroom upgrade or yard remodeling, no project is too small or big to take on.

Home improvement projects also open opportunities for the family to bond! Start by inspecting the house and see what areas need repairs or upgrades. You can then get your kids to clean along with you by making house chores interesting for them. Here are some home improvement projects that the whole family can take on this summer:

Updating the Master’s Bedroom

For sure, your kids like climbing onto your bed any time of the day. They may even ask to sleep beside you! But you can’t enjoy this precious moment if your current mattress is too worn out to give your family a good night’s rest. It must be time for you to shop for a new one. You can check Newsweek’s review on the best mattresses to pick what’s best for you. o

Cleaning Your Grill

You should regularly check your barbecue grill. That way, you’ll see how much it needs a good cleaning, especially if you’ve let it sit dormant for several months! You can’t have your family eat food that is prepared from a dirty grill. Start cleaning your grill by brushing cobwebs away from it.

You can also use a grill cleaner that is specially formulated to wipe the grime away. In doing so, make sure you and your family use rubbing gloves when cleaning the grill together. You must protect your skin from absorbing harmful chemicals from these cleaning products.

Hanging Some Outdoor String Lights

Nothing beats string lights from setting a perfect outdoor ambiance for the whole family. Weather-resistant lights such as these are the best in lighting up your deck or patio for an excellent outdoor experience.

You can do this by attaching the lights with carabiners and screw eyes for easy installation and removal. By using this method, your outdoor string lights will remain sturdy for the entire season. You can now say goodbye to plastic hooks and some other temporary solutions that won’t even last you weeks!

Boosting Your Yard Space

Even without a mortar, you can easily build your family an attractive outdoor patio! Give your family the best outdoor experience with just cement pavers or flagstone to decorate your patio. You can also add some outdoor seating and potted plants, like a set of colorful chairs or bistro set to create a picturesque backyard getaway.

All this can be achieved with the right pieces and planning at hand. You may even search for crevices in your yard where a bench can fit. This layout will work well with a small side table to make a small patio that makes the landscape enjoyable for the whole family.

Rehabilitating Your Existing Fireplace

Your family might share a habit of staying by the fireplace after dinner to have some quality time together. But how can you enjoy this moment when your existing fireplace isn’t functioning well lately?

You can start rehabilitating your fireplace by using a wood-burning insert that makes your home more energy-efficient without tearing your mantel and hearth apart. It is best if you also equip glass doors on your fireplace. This can prevent both cooled and heated air from escaping, which reduces your total energy costs.

Another thing you can do to amend your fireplace’s heating efficiency is by closing the damper when you are not using it. This will help in keeping the cold out of your home. It is also better to have both your chimney and fireplace cleaned by professionals to ensure that the job is done correctly.

Improving the Ventilation in Your House

You can improve both the lighting and ventilation in your house by installing a ceiling fan. This can help you save some money by not constantly running your AC unit. To ensure that your family is comfortable on warmer days, you can have your ceiling fan spinning counterclockwise.

Repairing Your Windows

One of the significant home improvement projects your family can take on this summer is to repair your windows. By adding caulk on your doors and windows, your family can already save a lot on energy bills!

This project will only require a caulk, putty knife, and a caulking gun. You may practice on lumber if you are inexperienced in this area. The secret to successfully pulling the project off is to apply equal pressure and a steady pace in moving your hand and squeezing the caulk.

Takeaway

Doing home improvement projects doesn’t have to be tedious and tiresome. With your family around, you can turn this moment into an opportunity to bond together. By following the home improvement projects listed above, you can make summertime worthwhile for your whole family to enjoy.