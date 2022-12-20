Thailand Plans to Open all Land Border Crossings With Neighboring Countries Next Year

(CTN News) – The next year, Thailand intends to open all land borders with its neighbors. According to reports, the action is a part of an attempt to simplify the movement of commodities to support the recovery of one area of the economy.

The Department of Foreign Trade has said that it would host trade exhibitions in several places next year and negotiate with Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Malaysia to reopen all 97 land crossings.

The National News Bureau of Thailand quotes the DFT Director-General as saying that the department would continue to be dedicated to encouraging exports via the modernization of certain regulations.

This modernization includes upgraded departmental services such as exporter registrations, geographical indication paperwork, and permit renewals.

Thailand generated around 1 trillion baht in income from border commerce last year, but trade with China, Singapore, and Vietnam fell as more exporters opted for air freight.

The DFT will advertise Thai agricultural goods, notably rice, in events in both domestic and international markets. This year, Thai rice exports exceeded 8.5 million tonnes, exceeding the goal of 7.5 million tonnes.

