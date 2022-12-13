Connect with us

Tourism

Thailand E-Visas Now Available in 38 Cities Worldwide
Advertisement

Tourism

Thailand Tourism Celebrated its 10 Million International Visitor

News Tourism

Russian Tourist Flock to Phuket Thailand Despite War in Ukraine

News Tourism

Boutique Hotels in Phuket Struggling Despite the Rise in Tourists

News Tourism

Thailand Celebrates 10 Million Tourist Arrivals for 2022

Tourism

Couples May Choose Thailand Over Bali After New Premarital Sex Law

Tourism

Air Canada Begins Non-Stop Flights From Vancouver to Thailand

Tourism

Hot Air Balloon Flight Or Helicopter Ride In Melbourne

Tourism

Lamborghini Car Rental Dubai – Unveiling the Truth in 2022

Tourism

Tourism in Thailand Rebounding, Seeing 50K-60K Tourist Arrivals Daily

Tourism

A Tour of Canada's Stunning Natural Beauty

Tourism

European Groups Choosing Bali Over Thailand

Tourism

Flights to Phuket Double in Price As Tourism Jumps 80 Percent

News Learning Regional News Tourism

Over 3000 Monkeys Enjoy Feast in Lopburi Thailand

Tourism

10 Pattaya Attractions that You Shouldn't Miss in 2023

Tourism

Why Is Thailand So Cheap? You Must Know Everything Before Visiting Thailand

Tourism

Best Tourist Attractions in Calgary

Tourism

Your Ultimate Guide to the Hong Kong 2022

Tourism

People Traveling in a Motorhome for a Post Covid-19 Experiences

Tourism

A Guide to Eating and Drinking in the UK for Visitors

Tourism

Thailand E-Visas Now Available in 38 Cities Worldwide

Published

5 hours ago

on

Thailand E-Visas Now Available in 38 Cities Worldwide

(CTN News) – Thailand travel has just been a little bit simpler. The Royal Thai Embassy and Consulates-General have recently started offering e-visas services in 23 nations.

The ability to process applications and issue electronic visas for entry into Thailand is currently available in around 38 places worldwide.

The service is accessible in 19 European nations, the US, Canada, China, and South Korea.

Through a dedicated e-visa website, applicants can submit their applications through these embassies or consulates online.

As e-visas, a wide variety of visas are offered. The most typical ones are an investment, business, and tourist visas.

Additionally, non-immigrant visa applicants may submit applications for ED for study, O for visiting relatives and friends, and F for official or diplomatic travel.

The ability to grant long-stay and long-term resident visas online will also be available.

Obtaining official and diplomatic visas, as well as smart visas, will be possible online. Those whose applications are accepted will get their e-visas through email.

The following is a list of the nations and cities where individuals may apply for e-visas:

 

EUROPE

  • Austria
    • Vienna
  • Belgium
    • Brussels
  • Czech Republic
    • Prague
  • Denmark
    • Copenhagen
  • Finland
    • Helsinki
  • France
    • Paris
  • Germany
    • Berlin
    • Frankfurt
    • Munich
  •  Greece
    • Athens
  • Hungary
    • Budapest
  • Italy
    • Rome
  • Netherlands
    • The Hague
  • Norway
    • Oslo
  • Poland
    • Warsaw
  • Portugal
    • Lisbon
  • Romania
    • Bucharest
  • Spain
    • Madrid
  • Sweden
    • Stockholm
  • Switzerland
    • Bern
  • United Kingdom
    • London

THE AMERICAS

    • Canada
      • Ottowa
      • Vancouver
    • United States of America
      • Chicago
      • Los Angeles
      • New York
      • Washington DC

ASIA

    • China
      • Beijing
      • Chengdu
      • Guangzhou
      • Hong Kong
      • Kunming
      • Nanning
      • Qingdao
      • Xiamen
      • Xian
    • South Korea
      • Seoul

More information for Thailand E-Visas can be found at www.thaievisa.go.th or by phone at +66 (0) 2572-8442.

Related CTN News:

Biden Slammed Over Griner, Bout Exchange

Iran Executes First Anti-Government Protester

Xi’s Visit Deepens Saudi-China Ties With Huawei Contract
Related Topics:
Continue Reading