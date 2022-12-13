Thailand E-Visas Now Available in 38 Cities Worldwide

(CTN News) – Thailand travel has just been a little bit simpler. The Royal Thai Embassy and Consulates-General have recently started offering e-visas services in 23 nations.

The ability to process applications and issue electronic visas for entry into Thailand is currently available in around 38 places worldwide.

The service is accessible in 19 European nations, the US, Canada, China, and South Korea.

Through a dedicated e-visa website, applicants can submit their applications through these embassies or consulates online.

As e-visas, a wide variety of visas are offered. The most typical ones are an investment, business, and tourist visas.

Additionally, non-immigrant visa applicants may submit applications for ED for study, O for visiting relatives and friends, and F for official or diplomatic travel.

The ability to grant long-stay and long-term resident visas online will also be available.

Obtaining official and diplomatic visas, as well as smart visas, will be possible online. Those whose applications are accepted will get their e-visas through email.

The following is a list of the nations and cities where individuals may apply for e-visas:

EUROPE

Austria Vienna

Belgium Brussels

Czech Republic Prague

Denmark Copenhagen

Finland Helsinki

France Paris

Germany Berlin Frankfurt Munich

Greece Athens

Hungary Budapest

Italy Rome

Netherlands The Hague

Norway Oslo

Poland Warsaw

Portugal Lisbon

Romania Bucharest

Spain Madrid

Sweden Stockholm

Switzerland Bern

United Kingdom London



THE AMERICAS

Canada Ottowa Vancouver United States of America Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington DC



ASIA

China Beijing Chengdu Guangzhou Hong Kong Kunming Nanning Qingdao Xiamen Xian South Korea Seoul



More information for Thailand E-Visas can be found at www.thaievisa.go.th or by phone at +66 (0) 2572-8442.

Related CTN News:

Biden Slammed Over Griner, Bout Exchange