Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s Condition Stable ‘To A Certain Extent’

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The palace reported on Monday that the Thai King’s eldest child Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s is in a stable state “at a certain level,” with medics utilising medication and technology to support her lung, heart, and kidney functions after she experienced a heart problem.

In its first statement since confirming her hospitalisation on Thursday, the royal palace said Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, a potential heir to the Thai monarchy.

“Her Royal Highness fell unconscious due to a heart condition": Thai princess Bajrakitiyabha has been hospitalised after collapsing while out with her dog on Wednesday evening in northeastern Thailand #องค์ภา https://t.co/RPYx5PEmoc — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) December 15, 2022

Showed no evidence of a cardiac problem in coronary angiography and that her condition was being constantly watched.

According to the palace, the princess fell unwell and passed out on Wednesday as she was getting her canines ready for a competition in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

She received local treatment before being sent to Bangkok for more care.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is one of King Vajiralongkorn’s three titled children, making her eligible for the throne under the country’s constitution and a palace succession law.

The princess’s potential ascension to the throne has not been officially discussed by the monarch, who has yet to formally name an heir.

Her “status is stable at a certain level,” the palace said in a statement, adding that although medication was being used to manage her heartbeat, her cardiac contraction was still weak.

The statement read: “Doctors supplied medication, and the heart, lungs, and kidney are sustained by machine.”

In spite of the 1924 palace succession law’s requirement that the heir to the throne be a man, a 1974 change to the constitution permitted a daughter of the royal line to succeed to the throne in the absence of a named successor.

HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha's condition was stable and she could control her heartbeat by herself but the contraction was still weak, the Royal Office said. Her vascular angiography results were normal but machines are being used to support her lungs and kidneys.#Thailand pic.twitter.com/k2BNTJuVNH — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) December 19, 2022

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha An ‘Important’ Part Of Thai Society

The princess, the child of the monarch and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali, was born on December 7, 1978.

A trained lawyer with master’s and doctoral degrees from Cornell University, Princess Bajrakitiyabha has held positions with the Attorney General’s Office, the Royal Security Command.

And as Thailand’s ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. She has also served as Thai ambassador to Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

In Thai society, where the royal family occupies a prominent position and is shielded from criticism by strict defamation laws that entail prison terms of up to 15 years per accusation, the princess plays an important ceremonial function.

Thais were given books of well wishes for her recovery that were placed across the capital and the rest of the monarchy.

King Vajiralongkorn and his wife Queen Suthida both tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the palace, who both described moderate symptoms.

