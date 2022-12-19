Connect with us

News Thai Legal

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha's Condition Stable 'To A Certain Extent'
Advertisement

News

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously

News Regional News

Royal Thai Navy's Corvette HTMS Sukhothai Sinks in Rough Seas

News

Massive Wave Hit On Durban Beach In South Africa Kills 3, Injures 17

News Asia News

Afghanistan's Salang Alpine Tunnel Accident Kills At Least 12

News News Asia

China Could See One Million Deaths from Covid-19

News Tech

Twitter Bans Linking to 7 Social Media Platforms, Including Facebook

News Southern Thailand

22-Year-Old Irishman Dies in Kayaking Accident in Southern Thailand

News Southern Thailand

Gale Force Winds Shut Down Ferry Services in Southern Thailand

News Asia News World News

Israel Deports French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer 'Salah Hammouri' Back To France

News Asia News

Iranian Officials Arrest Famous Oscar-Winning Actress For Supporting Protests

News

London Crowd Crush Kills A Woman Outside Asake's Concert Venue

News News Asia

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles, Japan Increases Defense Budget

News

King And Queen Of Thailand Test Positive For COVID-19

News

Top 3 Most Interesting Cities to Visit in France

News News Asia

Muslim Women Donning Men’s Clothing Face Jail in Malaysia

News Crime

Bitcoin Miner Caught Stealing US$280,000 in Electricity for 223 Computers

News Regional News

Hungry Wild Elephants Raid Villagers Homes in Search of Food

News

California Man Avoids Prison For Attacking A Tortoise In 2021

News News Asia

Landslide In Malaysia Campsite Death Toll Rises To 23

News

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s Condition Stable ‘To A Certain Extent’

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha's Condition Stable 'To A Certain Extent'

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The palace reported on Monday that the Thai King’s eldest child Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s is in a stable state “at a certain level,” with medics utilising medication and technology to support her lung, heart, and kidney functions after she experienced a heart problem.

In its first statement since confirming her hospitalisation on Thursday, the royal palace said Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, a potential heir to the Thai monarchy.

Showed no evidence of a cardiac problem in coronary angiography and that her condition was being constantly watched.

According to the palace, the princess fell unwell and passed out on Wednesday as she was getting her canines ready for a competition in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

She received local treatment before being sent to Bangkok for more care.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is one of King Vajiralongkorn’s three titled children, making her eligible for the throne under the country’s constitution and a palace succession law.

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha's Condition Stable 'To A Certain Extent'

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn arrives at the Chulalongkorn hospital to visit his eldest’s daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha as she has been hospitalized due to a heart problem, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Panumas Sanguanwong

The princess’s potential ascension to the throne has not been officially discussed by the monarch, who has yet to formally name an heir.

Her “status is stable at a certain level,” the palace said in a statement, adding that although medication was being used to manage her heartbeat, her cardiac contraction was still weak.

The statement read: “Doctors supplied medication, and the heart, lungs, and kidney are sustained by machine.”

In spite of the 1924 palace succession law’s requirement that the heir to the throne be a man, a 1974 change to the constitution permitted a daughter of the royal line to succeed to the throne in the absence of a named successor.

Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha An ‘Important’ Part Of Thai Society

The princess, the child of the monarch and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali, was born on December 7, 1978.

A trained lawyer with master’s and doctoral degrees from Cornell University, Princess Bajrakitiyabha has held positions with the Attorney General’s Office, the Royal Security Command.

And as Thailand’s ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. She has also served as Thai ambassador to Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

In Thai society, where the royal family occupies a prominent position and is shielded from criticism by strict defamation laws that entail prison terms of up to 15 years per accusation, the princess plays an important ceremonial function.

Thais were given books of well wishes for her recovery that were placed across the capital and the rest of the monarchy.

King Vajiralongkorn and his wife Queen Suthida both tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the palace, who both described moderate symptoms.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Hawaiian Airlines Flight Turbulence Injures 36 People, 11 Seriously

Royal Thai Navy’s Corvette HTMS Sukhothai Sinks in Rough Seas

Massive Wave Hit On Durban Beach In South Africa Kills 3, Injures 17
Related Topics:
Continue Reading