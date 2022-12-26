Connect with us

Thailand's HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Treated For Unsteady Heartbeat
(CTN NEWS) – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand is taking it easy after undergoing hospital treatment for a heart arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat), according to a statement released by the Bureau of the Royal Household yesterday.

On November 22, 2022, the 67-year-old princess was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, where she had radiofrequency ablation therapy to address her irregular heartbeat.

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was released on December 4 and brought back to Sa Pathum Palace, where she is recovering.

The princess’s medical staff discovered a “new sort of heart arrhythmia”, but they assured her that it was merely transient and would go away on its own.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn of Thailand treated for irregular heartbeat

Doctors urged her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to scale back on her royal responsibilities until her heart condition stabilizes.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest child of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed.

And lost consciousness earlier this month during a military K-9 training exercise in the northeast Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima. She is still unconscious but in a “stable” condition.

On December 15, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, also known as Princess Bha, was evacuated to Bangkok and is still being treated there as of this writing. Her condition hasn’t been discussed in any depth by the palace.

Thailand is reportedly reducing its New Year’s Eve celebrations out of respect for Princess Bha.

For instance, Pattaya’s three-day New Year celebration will still take place this year, but there won’t be any fireworks displays.

Similarly, despite the street remaining open, there won’t be a countdown celebration for New Year’s Eve on Bangkok’s Khao San Road.

