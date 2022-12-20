Connect with us

News Asia

China Reports First COVID Deaths After Relaxing Strict Anti-Virus Controls
Advertisement

News Asia Covid-19

Beijing Reports 2 New COVID-19 Deaths As Virus Spreads

News Asia Tech

TikTok Probed For Illegal Operation In Taiwan

News Asia World News

North Korea Claims That Recent Launches Tested 1st Spy Satellite

News Asia News

Afghanistan's Salang Alpine Tunnel Accident Kills At Least 12

News News Asia

China Could See One Million Deaths from Covid-19

News Asia

An Explosion Near Kirkuk Killed At Least 9 Iraqi Police Officers

News Asia News World News

Israel Deports French-Palestinian Human Rights Lawyer 'Salah Hammouri' Back To France

News Asia Covid-19

COVID Spreads In Cities Of China As 1st Wave Hits

News Asia

4 Cops Killed In Attack On Lakki Marwat Police Station In NW Pakistan

News Asia News

Iranian Officials Arrest Famous Oscar-Winning Actress For Supporting Protests

News News Asia

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles, Japan Increases Defense Budget

News Asia

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles As Testing Resumes

News News Asia

Muslim Women Donning Men’s Clothing Face Jail in Malaysia

Covid-19 News Asia

Beijing Funeral Homes' Workers Struggles To Deal With COVID-19

News Asia Covid-19

Shanghai To Hold Online Classes Starting From Dec. 19 In Response To COVID-19 Outbreak

News News Asia

Landslide In Malaysia Campsite Death Toll Rises To 23

News Asia News World News

Japan Reveals Its Largest $320bn Military Build-up Since World War II

News Asia

New COVID Model Predicts Over 1 Million Deaths in China through 2023

News News Asia

Japan Goes on the Offensive Against China and North Korea

News Asia

China Reports First COVID Deaths After Relaxing Strict Anti-Virus Controls

Published

28 seconds ago

on

China Reports First COVID Deaths After Relaxing Strict Anti-Virus Controls

(CTN News) –  After the government loosened rigorous anti-virus regulations, China recorded its first COVID-related fatalities in weeks on Monday.

However, there are growing concerns that the official total may not fully reflect the severity of the sickness ravaging urban areas.

The two fatalities on Monday were the first confirmed by the National Health Commission (NHC) since December 3, just days before Beijing said it was removing restrictions that had mostly kept the virus in control for three years but had sparked large-scale demonstrations last month.

A COVID-19 crematorium in Beijing was lined up with hearses on Saturday, and Reuters journalists saw workers transporting the deceased into the facility while wearing hazmat suits. Reuters was unable to quickly determine if COVID caused the fatalities.

On China’s Weibo site, akin to Twitter, a hashtag about the two alleged COVID fatalities rose to the top trending topic on Monday.

One user questioned, “What is the purpose of incomplete statistics? Another person said, “Isn’t this defrauding the public?”

A request for comment from the NHC did not get a prompt response.

The low mortality toll after lifting the limitations on December 7 contrasts with what other nations have seen following similar actions.

Including the most recent two fatalities, China has officially reported just 5,237 COVID-related deaths during the epidemic, a negligible portion of its 1.4 billion population.

However, medical professionals have warned that China may pay the price for adopting such severe measures to protect a populace that lacks COVID-19 natural immunity and has poor vaccination rates among the elderly.

Some people fear In the next months, the number of COVID fatalities in China may surpass 1.5 million.

Respected Chinese news organization Caixin first claimed on Friday that two state media journalists had died after getting COVID; on Saturday, it reported the death of a 23-year-old medical student.

Which, if any, of these fatalities were counted in the official death counts was not immediately known.

Yanzhong Huang, a global health expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank in the United States, said that “the (official) figure is an undercount of COVID mortality.”

According to him, this “may reflect the state’s inability to properly track and monitor the disease condition on the ground following the breakdown of the mass PCR testing system, but it may also be motivated by attempts to avert widespread panic over the spike in COVID fatalities.”

As opposed to the 2,097 symptomatic illnesses reported by the NHC, there were 1,995 on December 18.

But due to the recent softening, far less required PCR testing is being done, making infection rates a dubious indicator. Last Monday, the NHC ceased reporting asymptomatic cases, citing a decline in testing.

Monday saw a decline in China’s markets and a weakening of the yuan versus the dollar as investors became anxious that the escalating COVID-19 cases will further hamper the world’s second-largest economy despite promises of government help.

With sickness and absence reducing already sparse trading and prompting regulators to postpone a weekly meeting reviewing public share offerings, the virus was sweeping across trading floors in Beijing and quickly spreading in the financial center of Shanghai.

On Monday, a Japanese chipmaker, Renesas Electronics Corp. (6723.T), said that COVID-19 infections had forced it to halt operations at its Beijing factory.

World Economics released a study on Monday that revealed China’s business confidence dropped in December to its lowest level since January 2013.

This year, China’s GDP is predicted to expand by only 3%, which would be the poorest result in over 50 years.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

4 Cops Killed In Attack On Lakki Marwat Police Station In NW Pakistan

Iranian Officials Arrest Famous Oscar-Winning Actress For Supporting Protests

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles As Testing Resumes
Related Topics:
Continue Reading