CBD As A Wellness Supplement: Know Everything About It

It is human nature to fall ill, get a scratch, or a wound. It is natural for anyone to go through pain, and there is a natural remedy called Cannabidiol for pain (long for CBD).

CBD is a fast-rising and natural remedy for several ailments that people go through.

The chemical compound is one out of the hundred compounds found in Cannabis. Many fear that CBD may also have a psychoactive effect on users.

Well, unless it has a constituent of THC in its makeup, CBD is not a psychoactive compound and does not control the mind of its user.

This means you can get treated for your ailment without having to worry about losing control or getting ‘high.’ In this article, you learn about how CBD works as a wellness supplement and benefits the body.

How CBD works as a supplement in the body

CBD relieves pain after producing a direct effect on the brain receptors.

It reacts competently by enhancing the results of several other natural chemicals found in the brain, such as serotonin (which is also referred to as happiness hormone).

It creates this effect without stimulating the brain. CBD has numerous health benefits, such as serving as a treatment for panic attacks, social anxiety, stress order, etc.

Aside from this, when consumed, CBD can act as a supplement to your diet and provide nutrients such as Vitamin B6, B12, riboflavin, iron, niacin, and thiamine.

CBD is consumed in different forms to improve wellness; for example, CBD oil is produced by extracting CBD from Cannabis and transferring it into carrier oils like coconut or hemp seed oil.

Other forms in which CBD is produced include CBD pills, capsules, tinctures, and edibles.

Top benefits of CBD

1. CBD for pain relief

Cannabis has held a record for treating pain for as far as 2900 B.C. Recently, after quality research, scientists found that CBD is one of the components of Cannabis responsible for relieving pain.

The endocannabinoid system, which plays an integral part in regulating sleep, appetite, pain sensation, and immune system, consists of endocannabinoid and cannabinoid receptors.

Some studies prove that CBD may help reduce pain, including chronic pain, by affecting the endocannabinoid receptor activity.

A survey conducted on 2,701 people with fibromyalgia shows that those who consumed CBD spotted a range of slight to significant improvements in symptoms.

2. CBD for anxiety and depression

Wellness encompasses eight attributes: physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, vocational, financial, and environmental well-being.

We have discussed pain relief as CBD contributes to physical and emotional wellness. Now, it’s time to discuss how CBD contributes to vibrant health.

Anxiety and mental disorders have an immense devastating effect on the wellbeing of an individual.

Before discovering CBD, several people depended on pharmaceuticals to treat their disease, which results in abuse or adverse effects (i.e., drowsiness, agitation, insomnia, sexual dysfunction, and headaches).

According to a Brazilian study conducted on 57 men who received CBD or placebo about 90 minutes before taking a public speaking test.

The results showed that those who consumed CBD at a dose of 300mg had reduced anxiety, and the amount was the most effective.

Another study in 2019 proves that CBD is effective for treating symptoms related to PTSD in adults.

3. CBD for Cancer treatment

CBD may not directly treat cancer, but it can treat some of its symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and pain.

A study conducted using 177 people with cancer-related pain as test subjects showed that those treated with CBD and THC extract showed a significant reduction in the level of pain than those who only took an extract with THC.

Nonetheless, more studies are needed to prove the effect of CBD and cancer symptoms.

This is due to many mixed types of research regarding CBD and Cannabis’s effects on cancer symptoms (i.e., nausea, pain). Clearer research is needed to put light on the topic.

If you are a cancer patient, you might want to use the supervision of a healthcare specialist to monitor your CBD treatment.

4. CBD for the heart

Some studies show that CBD may benefit people with high blood pressure. High blood pressure (HBP) comes with many risks, such as stroke, heart attack, and metabolic syndrome.

A study conducted using nine healthy men treated with 600mg of CBD as test subjects showed a significant reduction in blood pressure compared to placebo.

A second study was conducted using 26 healthy men who consumed 600 mg for seven days as test subjects showed their washable reduction in blood pressure compared to placebo.

After seven days, the effect of CBD on the test subjects was significantly reduced.

Conclusion

CBD is a new and massive discovery in the world of science. As you can see from the article, it has a lot to offer the overall wellness of a human being.

However, there is still room for more discovery with CBD as it treats varieties of diseases or their symptoms.

