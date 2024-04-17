Connect with us

Legal

The NFL, NBA, and UFC Want to Rewrite the DMAC Takedown Act
Advertisement

Legal

Lawyer Reveals His Secrets on Growing a Successful Practice

Legal

Exploring the Top 5 Functions of an Employment Lawyer

Legal

5 Stress-Free Tips for Completing Your Estate Plan

Legal News Southern Thailand

Phuket Court See a Serge in Tourists Arrests and Litigation

Legal

How Are Wrongful Death Damages Calculated in Canada?

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

Legal

Canada Tightens Post-Graduation Work Permit Rules for International Students

Business Legal

US Government Takes on Apple Inc With Antitrust Lawsuit

Legal

Sam Bankman-Fried Deserves Up to 50 Years in Prison for FTX fraud, Prosecutors Say

Legal

Top 10 Electrical Safety Tips Every Homeowner Should Know

Legal

Navigating Family Law: Your Guide to Legal Solutions in Melbourne

Legal

Focused Equity Funds vs Diversified Equity Funds - Understand the Difference

Legal

Getting Behind the Wheel: Car Loans for Borrowers with Bad Credit in Australia

Legal

Essential Traits Every Aspiring Surf Instructor Should Cultivate

Legal

Examine the Housing Options In Canada Suggested By Consultant

Legal

How do the Marriott Criminal Investigations Not Affect the Stock Value?

Legal

The Top Factors Influencing the Outcome of a Motorcycle Accident Lawsuit

Legal

Extreme Cold and Climate Change Explained - A Comprehensive Analysis

Legal

H-1B Visa 2025: Registration Opens March 6 with Redesigned Lottery

Legal

The NFL, NBA, and UFC Want to Rewrite the DMAC Takedown Act

Avatar of CTN News

Published

41 seconds ago

on

The NFL, NBA, and UFC Want to Rewrite the DMAC Takedown Laws
Image©CTNNews

The NFL, NBA, and UFC are attempting to increase the urgency of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) in order to have the law take down unauthorized livestreams sooner. The sports groups think that the legislation should specify how quickly a DMCA takedown notice takes effect.

The DMCA was signed in 1998 under the Clinton administration and requires that takedown notices be processed “expeditiously,” according to Section 512 of the act.

The NFL, NBA, and UFC wrote to the USPTO on August 23rd, urging the government to amend the wording from “expeditiously” to “instantaneously or near-instantaneously.”

When I watch an NFL game online on YouTube TV, it usually ends in a little over three hours. If I looked for an out-of-market stream of a certain game and found one that was not allowed by the NFL, it would most likely end before a DMCA takedown was completed – as the sports organizations argue.

“This would be a relatively modest and non-controversial update to the DMCA”

“This would be a relatively modest and non-controversial update to the DMCA that could be included in the broader reforms being considered by Congress or could be addressed separately,” the letter from the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, and the It also notes that web service providers sometimes take hours or even days to remove content in response to takedown notices.

CrackStreams - Watch NFL, NBA, Boxing, Soccer HD Streams

CrackStreams – Watch NFL, NBA, Boxing, Soccer HD Streams: ©CTNNews Image

Lost Revenue from Illegal Streaming

The organizations also want web service providers to implement user verification before authorizing livestream broadcasts, which they say will prevent unlawful sports feeds from freshly created user accounts. It primarily targets users who use their smartphone camera to record footage from a TV screen and stream it live.

Furthermore, the letter states that the “global sports industry is losing up to $28 billion in additional potential annual revenue” because individuals who watch pirated streams continue to do so effectively and see no reason to switch to a, well, pricey premium stream or subscription.

The NFL, NBA, and UFC claim that some livestreams appear “indistinguishable from the legitimate feed,” which is an incredible feat if it exists.

However, the organizations are dealing with a new technical era in which livestreaming is easier than ever before, something that was unimaginable in 1998. Some organizations, such as YouTube, appear to take down videos faster than others.

Change in DMAC Legislation

Corporations have also utilized takedowns inappropriately. While the three sports groups focus on video streaming, DMCA takedowns harm more than just the entertainment industry.

For example, modest online clothing resellers have dealt with manufacturers sending takedown notices under the pretense of intellectual property violation in order to avoid competing with lightly used and affordable items.

If takedowns happened “instantaneously,” many businesses could close swiftly with no obvious means to reopen.

While the NFL, NBA, and UFC would like to see the legislation modified immediately, all they have right now is a letter to the USPTO — so they’ll have to wait a long time for the government to act on this one as well.

Google Misquoted Exchange Rate Again, Says Malaysia Central Bank

Google San Francisco: Image CTNNews

Google Crackdown on Fraudulent DMCA takedown requests

Meanwhile, Google has launched a lawsuit against two men in the northern district of California, alleging that they utilized the DMCA takedown request process to remove competitor URLs from search results.

According to the lawsuit, the “defendants have weaponized copyright law’s notice-and-takedown process and used it not for its intended purpose of expeditiously removing infringing content, but instead to have the legitimate content of their competitors removed based on false allegations.”

According to the lawsuit, two people used at least 65 Google accounts to file thousands of false DMCA claims. These were filed against 117 third-party website URLs that sold printed t-shirts.

“Over the past few years, Nguyen, Pham and those working with them, are said to have created at least 65 Google accounts to send confirmed bogus notices targeting 117,000 URLs, plus another 500,000 URLs via notices that Google suspects are fraudulent too,” a report from TorrentFreak states.

Google clearly intends to send a message to anyone who attempts to use a DMCA takedown request to harm competitors within Google Search or to raise their own results by eliminating listings above them. We believe this is Google’s first lawsuit regarding such charges, and it may not be the last.

By Geoff Thomas

 
Related Topics:
Avatar of CTN News

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies